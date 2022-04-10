Here are 5 easy stretching exercises to perform every day to restore vigor and strength to our tired and aching feet

Spring is time for outdoor walks, but that’s not all. We start to think about the upcoming summer and we decide to get back in shape for the infamous swimsuit test. We have already seen how important it is to shape the buttocks for this, as well as to have a good posture, especially as we advance with age. Today, however, we will dedicate ourselves to another part of the body, underestimated by most when it comes to physical exercise.

We think it is one of the most stressed points of our body, practically from birth or almost. Inside, there is a truly complex structure. Ligaments, muscles, bones of various sizes. All of this together makes our lower extremities so important. For this reason, it would always be better to treat them with specific exercises, to preserve their integrity. Let’s see some of them in detail. Making a necessary premise. Before performing them, a foot bath is recommended to relax them in the best possible way. There are several types. In the past we have already suggested a few, as well as a particular treatment that does not require water, namely the one with shaving foam.

Let’s start with the first exercise, which is apparently simple. In a standing position, we shift all the weight on the heels, bending the toes down. This simple movement serves as a stretch, for strength recovery, and must be performed 10/15 times.

To do the second, we will have to take a not particularly large towel. Spread it on the floor, step on it and try to pull it, grabbing it with your toes. First with the left, about ten times, then with the right.

To do the third exercise, we will need to equip ourselves with a tennis ball. Better still if it is made of soft rubber, the one used by children in the first months, so to speak. To do this, we will have to sit down and place it under the sole of the foot, starting with the right. At that point, for about two minutes, we will drag it back and forth, so that it acts as a massager. At the end, we will move on to the claim.

To do the next exercise, we will need to have marbles and a glass. Let’s spread them on the floor, about ten can be enough and, using our toes, let’s go and collect them, bringing them into the container. In this way, we will go to stress all the extremities of our limb. If you want, you can replace the marbles with simple pencils, to be lifted and brought to a box placed on the floor. To make it more difficult and also use the knee in the push-up, we could place it on a chair or on a booster.

Finally, the last exercise, to conclude the session. It will be similar to the first. However, the movement will change. We will bring the weight of the body on the tip of the toes, taking off the heels from the ground, in an upward thrust. Again, 10 or 15 times before completely relaxing.

