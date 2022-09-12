Here are 5 fall fashion trends worn by our favorite stars

Fall is upon us, which means we can ditch our crochet dress and string bikini for a cozier look. Spotlight on fall fashion!

This season, we’re inspired by our favorite stars to recreate fall looks we point and we take the opportunity to stock up on trendy pieces at Reitmans, which offers various sizes – 0 to 22 (small, regular and long) – perfect for filling our wardrobe.

Here are 5 top fall trends seen among the stars:

1. The XXL shirt

The extra large shirt is probably the piece of choice to get this season, because it can be worn in a thousand and one ways. Whether with leggings and a cropped top or worn alone in a dress version like Dua Lipa, it will be our best ally this fall.



Courtesy: Reitmans

Make sure to have a nice loose blouse in your wardrobe, in addition to getting your hands on a more vibrant color such as green or pink, like the Reitmans version.

2. The fake leather

After integrating a few vegan leather pieces into our wardrobe over the seasons, it’s the turn of the mid-length straight skirt to become extra trendy. Actress Sydney Sweeney kills two birds with one stone with this ultra-feminine look by pairing the faux leather skirt with a corset, another strong trend of the season.



Courtesy: Reitmans

We recreate the whole thing with this vegan leather knee-length skirt from Reitmans that we can pair with a faux leather blouse, if we want to dare the total look!

3. Fuchsia à la “Barbiecore”

Having emerged earlier this summer, the Barbie-inspired head-to-toe pink look is absolutely everywhere right now. Seen as much on the red carpets as on TikTok, the trend plays on materials such as latex, and pushes the note with high platform heels and XXL false eyelashes, for an assumed feminine look.



Courtesy: Reitmans

We’re taking a cue from Zendaya by getting our hands on fuchsia pieces like this cozy sweater or this sleeveless shirt with an elastic waistband from Reitmans, which can be worn alone or with a turtleneck in the same color.

4. The plaid print

From gingham to tartan, this timeless print has become a fall classic! This season, we find the checks as colorful as in more sober shades, in a coarser format and on looser cuts.



Courtesy: Reitmans

Stock up on oversized overshirts to wear with long boots or even treat yourself to a mid-length coat, like these unearthed at Reitmans.

5. The coat puffy

To our delight, the puffer is back in force this season, to add a touch of comfort to our fall looks. We do like Hunter Schaffer and we wear it now with short leggings and a tight top.



Courtesy: Reitmans

To choose the right puffer, get your hands on a straight cut with a hood and take it one size larger to maximize the effect. We love this version from Reitmans!

Grab the key items of the season by drawing from the new fall collection of Reitmans. Available in all sizes, the pieces will add a stylish and unique touch to your looks!