Here are 5 must-see movies for a creepy Halloween on Netflix and Amazon

The origin of the word Halloween would derive from the legend of Jack O ‘Lantern, a greedy and bottle-loving blacksmith who tried to cheat the devil. Jack will be condemned to wander at night for eternity with only the light of the lantern, made of an infernal ember and, coincidentally, a pumpkin.

This anniversary brings to mind many cinematographic works, some themed, such as John Carpenter’s legendary Halloween, and others that perfectly embody its spirit.

If we are part of the category of horror lovers, here are 5 must-see films to see for a creepy Halloween on Netflix and Amazon.

The Sleepy Hollow Mystery

Jonny Depp stars in this horror milestone directed by master Tim Burton (Edward Scissorhands, The Chocolate Factory).

1799, investigator Ichabod Crane arrives from New York to investigate the macabre beheadings that cannot be explained in the village of Slepy Hollow. The investigator’s iron logic will no longer be enough once the gates of evil are opened.

Mother

Darren Aronofsky (The Black Swan, Requiem for a dream) directs Jennifer Lawrence and Havier Bardem in this horror that plays on emotionality and a sense of confusion. Strange individuals suddenly enter the couple’s life, destroying their balance with macabre implications. Doubts and suspicions will lead to tragic consequences and an unexpected ending.

Midsommar

Following a family tragedy, a young woman is taken by the boy on a journey to a small village in Sweden. Here the Midsommar takes place, a popular rite in honor of midsummer in which the whole village seems to believe strongly, perhaps too much. The film gets an 83% positive rating from expert critics on the well-known Rotten Tomatoes aggregator.

The VVitch

Film debut of the young director Robert Eggers, which we will talk about again in the next film. The film is set in the 1600s in a forest where a Puritan family is exiled due to the extremism of their preacher father. In the woods, the disappearance of the newborn son who is feared may have been kidnapped by a witch who will sacrifice him for evil purposes.

The event throws the family into despair leading it to a crescendo of doubts, accusations and violence of which faith still seems to be the motive.

The Lighthouse

Also Robert Eggers directs an immense Wilem Dafoe and the young Robert Pattinson who play two lighthouse keepers from the late 1800s.

Left on the island with only the company of the deafening siren of the lighthouse, the two will be impressed by the loneliness, the alcohol and the ancient curses of the sailors. Perdition and brutality will emerge exponentially over the course of the film, evolving on the vibrations of the madness of the two unfortunates. Oscar nomination 2020 for Best Cinematography and Best Supporting Actor (Wilem Dafoe).

The Mystery of Sleepy Hollow, Mother and The VVitch are available on Netflix while we can watch Midsommar and The Lighthouse on Amazon Prime Video.

