here are 5 news on Hailey Baldwin

Model, actress, style and beauty icon. He has repeatedly reminded us that perfection does not exist and that love always saves us. Who are we talking about? But say Hailey Baldwin of course, the one who just celebrated two years of marriage with Justin Bieber (but how beautiful are they together ?!) and who shot a major advertising campaign for Versace with his bff. But it does not end there: it is canceled from Twitter because of Selena Gomez (go further down to understand what we are talking about) and, between one shot and another, he also bought a brand new and very luxurious house in Beverly Hills (and all this only in the last few weeks).

So if you want to know more, here are the 5 things that (maybe) you missed about her, but that you absolutely must recover.

THE ALLEGED DISSING TO SELENA GOMEZ

A few days ago, I looked up his name on Twitter. Surprise of surprises, here’s what I found:

Bye, we’ll miss you and all the memories we made… 🥺 pic.twitter.com/5X74yXy9Qb – Hailey Bieber Outfits (@haileysoutfits) September 16, 2020

According to the rumors circulating on social networks, Hailey allegedly deactivated her profile after being attacked by some fans of Selena Gomez. What happened? Apparently, she was accused of dissing the pop star (and her husband’s ex-girlfriend) in a workout video shot with Justine Skye and posted on his Instagram stories.

people say you can hear justine say “nobody says selena” and hailey was present https://t.co/njba470Kyp – ❤️ (@ofselenamarie) September 17, 2020

Here it is. In the background there is Popstar, the passage of Drake (but the protagonist of the video clip is really Justin) than to the spouses Bieber it’s causing a lot of trouble. As we had already told you, in a verse his historical ex is mentioned (and not to compliment her, that’s it). Well, after watching this video, some argue that the words spoken by the rapper and friend of the model (accused of having laughed herself) are quite clear:

https://twitter.com/Itssorare_/status/1306392386734612485?s=20

I mean, whether it’s true or not (judge for yourself), Hailey has repeatedly reiterated that between her and Selena nothing flows bad blood and who, above all, is tired of seeing all this hatred on the internet. The Skye, who denied everything and asked fans to stop raging for no reason.

THE CAMPAIGN FOR VERSACE WITH BELLA HADID

Ok, stop everyone: let’s take a moment to admire them. But how crazy they are Hailey Baldwin And Bella Hadid together in the new advertising campaign of Versace?

In the shots and videos published on the brand’s official profile, the two bffs are ambassadors of the new fragrance, Dylan Turquoise. Like two goddesses from the upside down, they must bring her to the surface to present her to the world and to mere mortals.

How nice girl power is and how nice to work together without any rivalry. In your opinion, is there anything more beautiful than having a friend who supports you and stays close to you even in the workplace? The couple Baldwin-Hadid has already won the heart of Donatella, who can’t wait to have them both back as muses of the next collection. We can’t wait.

THE NEW HOUSE IN LOS ANGELES

From Canada (the couple’s first love nest, who just celebrated their second wedding anniversary) at West Coast, the step was short. Justin And Hailey have just bought has just bought a new luxury villa in Beverly Hills (costing $ 25.8 million). A paradise of over 1,000 square meters nestled in the hills of California with 7 rooms, cinema, gym, swimming pool, tennis court and private pond. Whaaat? Here she is.

Photos by nova mansão do Justin Bieber and Hailey Bieber, located in the “Beverly Park Mansion”, no valor de 25.8 milhões de dólares. pic.twitter.com/i4g6vAEMNm – Bieber Novidade (@biebernovidade) September 1, 2020

Not bad, huh? Rumors whisper that the choice (perhaps) could be linked to the fact of wanting to expand the family. There is a baby Bieber arriving? If so, we’ll find out shortly.

THE NEW TATTOO

Did you know that the model has more than 20 tiny tattoos all over her body? To the collection, a few weeks ago, he also added this small drawing on the hand:

Obviously, she was accompanied by Justin, which in turn ended up under the needle of his famous tattoo artist friend Doctor Woo and took the opportunity to impress this rose:

But be careful, because the choice was not accidental: the floral tattoo matches perfectly with the one on the opposite side of the neck: the word Forever, dedicated to his wife Hailey. She also has a similar one in the same position, but the word is Lover. Aww. How cute!

BAPTISM ON THE SHORES OF A LAKE IN CANADA

The couple called it “the most special moment of our life”. No, we are not talking about marriage, but about another religious rite: baptism received together on the shores of a lake in Canada. Some time ago, Justin has published several shots that tell the event: here they are holding hands and plunging into the waters of this wonderful nature reserve. Maybe not everyone knows this, but faith has always been an important part of the relationship between Justin And Hailey. Moreover, in 2018 (after having broken up and taken up several times in previous years) the two met precisely because both parishioners of the Church of Hillsong, to New York!