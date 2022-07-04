Here are 5 songs released in June to listen to

The mercury is on the rise and all we want is to gorge ourselves on sunny songs. Here are 5 new pieces by local artists that will certainly make you want to dance and enjoy the summer.

The sun at its zenith, Dumas



Screenshot, QMI Agency

Finally, a new typical Dumas candy piece! With The sun at its zenith, Dumas makes us dream of California and “ocean days”, while making us dance and sing as only he knows how to do. Can’t wait to live this song alongside this beast of the stage, in show!

HOOLYWUD, Sam Tucker





Sum Tucker, by his own admission, had fun using Justin Timberlake-esque tones of voice on this piece making fun of the Hollywood machine. This more pop song than what the author–composer-performer usually delivers represents the spirit of this new EP called GROW : a parallel project allowing him to explore and let go of his madness without taking himself too seriously.

Heat in the blood, The night





“It’s nice and warm in me, Even if the weather is cold there, I leave a fire when you’re not there”, sings Lanuit on this first extract dancing to perfection. Thank you to the group – which we will certainly hear a lot about – for having known how to merge Latin music rhythms with rap in such a beautiful way. Roll on August 19 for the release of this first eponymous EP.

Firefall, Lafleur and Marcie



Photo courtesy, Marianne Charland

It’s hard not to fall in love with Firefall, the first country-pop single from Lafleur and Marcie’s EP to come at the end of the summer. We can already see ourselves singing this lively, sweet and joyful song around an autumn fire, hypnotized by the dance of the bonfire, a sweet metaphor for the passionate but ephemeral loves that the duo sings.

Border, Milk & Bone





It’s pop, it’s soft and it would be found on the soundtrack of a film where the road trip and friendships take up all the space under the sun. We love, as always, the perfectly matching voices of the Montreal duo composed of Camille Poliquin and Laurence Lafond-Beaulne, and we remember the difficult times during the pandemic, when closed borders prevented many from being together.