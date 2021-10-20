Halloween is a very popular holiday in Italy too. Children wear dark costumes and hunt for candy saying “trick and treat”. Adults, on the other hand, immerse themselves in the atmosphere of the night of All Saints thanks to the horror stories. For those who do not take advantage of the bridge to travel, the best thing is to watch a scary movie with friends.

Here are 5 thrilling horror movies on Netflix to spend an unforgettable Halloween with friends

Among the most popular streaming platforms, Netflix takes the top spot. The catalog, however, is vast, and sometimes finding one’s way around is complicated. The risk is to invite people home in anticipation of a pleasant evening, only to be disappointed by a film that is below expectations. This article will be useful precisely to avoid such a situation. Here are 5 thrilling horror movies on Netflix to spend an unforgettable Halloween with friends.

A surprising all-Italian horror film

Few would have suspected it, but sunny Calabria can be the ideal setting for a horror story. The five protagonists of A Classic Horror Story, engaged on a road trip in a camper, will discover it in spite of themselves. The film uses typical elements of the genre and then overturns the viewer’s expectations. A great choice to be amazed by the twists and turns with friends, covering your eyes during the most violent scenes.

When the grandparents’ house becomes a place of fear

What’s more reassuring than your grandparents’ home? Horror, however, loves to make the very thing that makes us feel safe terrifying. Thus, the children protagonists of The Visit will find themselves grappling with the strange behavior of their grandparents, more disturbing and unpredictable with each passing night. A very tense film. Perfect for hugging a loved one under the covers and breathing a sigh of relief as the credits roll.

From Korea, the fun and original horror of an Oscar-winning director

South Korean cinematography is depopulating in the West. Recently, Squid Game broke the record for the most viewed series on Netflix. And just last year, director Bong Joon-Ho won the Academy Award for Outstanding Parasite. The Host is also his work, the story of a monstrous amphibian that sows terror on the streets. As in all Bong Joon-Ho films, the plot is an opportunity to make the viewer reflect on political and social issues. Frightening him, thrilling him and, which is rare for a scary film, making him laugh.

Scary science fiction based on a successful book

Those who love alien invasion stories will find what they need in Annihilation, starring Natalie Portman. Based on the book of the same name by Jeff VanderMeer, the film is a hallucinating journey into an unknown land, where natural laws are drastically altered. Scary and visionary. With one of the most surprising endings of recent years.

The unspeakable secrets of an old orphanage

We conclude with The Orphanage, perhaps the most terrifying film on the whole list. Set in a disused Spanish orphanage, the story addresses one of mothers’ greatest fears: losing their baby. A film full of mysteries, to be enjoyed knowing as little information about the plot as possible.