If there is one thing that we will remember for a long time these months are the queues at the pharmacy. Not even at a Beatles or Rolling Stones concert there were so many people. We want to play down an emergency situation that is weighing on us all for a moment. That is why a lot of people may tend to buy common drugs on the internet. A click and the next day here comes the ointment for the blows, the tablet for migraines and the powder for nausea. We are also completely changing shopping habits, becoming more and more Americans. But we must not forget that Mother Nature gives us many of her very useful fruits, even against seasonal evils. Here are 5 wonderful anti-inflammatories that nature would make available to us and that science would recommend as an alternative to drugs.

For 4,000 years at the side of man

Turmeric is believed by scholars to be one of the best natural anti-inflammatories. Known and used for 4,000 years, when it was even linked to cults and rituals. Thanks to its effectiveness. Let’s add a teaspoon of it to our meats, or drink a glass of milk or tea with half a teaspoon of turmeric. Also perfect as an evening herbal tea in front of the television. Turmeric, as this study points out, would also be a valid ally of the heart in the fight against cholesterol.

Here are 5 wonderful anti-inflammatories that nature would make available to us and that science would recommend as an alternative to drugs

From turmeric to pineapple. Very pleasant fruit, which we can taste all year round. Both fresh and canned. Rich in the enzyme called bromelain, it boasts remarkable anti-inflammatory properties. Let’s take it regularly because it has a healthy characteristic of its own. Bromelain would favor a better assimilation of meat and fish proteins. Which equates not only to better digestion, but also to faster disposal of excess fat.

Rosemary has been present in all homes for centuries

Considered a valid food flavoring, rosemary would be present in almost all Italian homes. Among its natural characteristics, it also helps blood circulation. In addition to using it in the kitchen, we try to take it with a simple herbal tea. A cup of hot water and a spoonful of rosemary infused for a few minutes, sweetened with 1 teaspoon of honey. Or, even with about twenty leaves left to act for a few minutes and then filtered. So important for the Romans that it symbolized 2 basic passages of life: love and death.

Opposite but so close

We close our review with 2 foods that might seem opposite, but are instead very similar: black currant and chilli. The first is a fruit that our grandmothers loved to combat rheumatism. Experts recommend taking it in the morning, preparing an herbal tea that will reduce swelling of the legs, giving us back lightness. Then we all know the virtues of his majesty the chili. A sprinkle on our dishes and we could have significant benefits for the metabolism. With a lot of health for the heart and a nice help also against muscle inflammation.

