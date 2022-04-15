here are 6 of his best films and where to see them

She is the icon of a whole generation. Emma Watson’s big-screen debut was the launch of a career marked by a role as young apprentice witch Hermione Granger. Born in Paris, in the chic Marais district, to lawyer parents, Emma Watson aspired to be an actress from the age of six. At ten years old, she already has a solid theatrical experience. In 1999, after eight auditions, producer David Heyman announced to Emma that she had been chosen for the role of Hermione in Harry Potter at the Sorcerer’s Stone alongside Daniel Radcliffe and Rupert Grint, playing Harry Potter and Ron Weasley respectively. The public accompanies her through the sequels of the saga until 2011, then sees her grow in the films that follow. A brilliant student, Emma Watson is a Goodwill Ambassador for the UN, is committed to the cause of women and fervently defends the fight for LGBTQ+. A model young woman, whom millions of admirers have taken as a Model.

The best Emma Watson movies and where to stream them

1. Harry Potter at the Sorcerer’s Stone, for her status as a model little girl

At the release of the film, followed by a planetary craze, millions of girls, wand in hand, try to transcribe the sulky little face of Emma Watson. Hermione Granger, little bookworm, Muggle-born (the name for human beings who do not have magical powers), and miss “know-it-all”, becomes along her course, one of the most brilliant and brave students of Gryffindor. The complete Harry Potter saga is available on Salto.

2. The beauty and the Beast, for her singing skills

Who else but the darling of the Harry Potter generation could bring Disney Belle to life on the big screen. Especially since in her childhood, Emma Watson took singing lessons. The cult opening sequence is a delight in this live action Disney animated film where Emma sings the song and rejects Gaston’s advances. The movie is to watch on Disney+.

4. The four daughters of Dr. March, because she doesn’t play the character we expect

Multi-adapted, the classic by Louisa May Alcott, it is well known, attracts actresses for the role of Joe, the apprentice novelist, tomboy and fierce loner. Surprise, in this version of The Four Daughters of Dr. March, Emma Watson plays Meg, the somewhat boring older sister who confines herself to marrying her neighbor’s tutor. The role of the flamboyant Joe March is attributed to Saoirse Ronan. Currently available on VOD.

3. The Bling Ring, because Emma is wanton

Under the aegis of Sofia Coppola, Emma Watson put her image of a perfect young woman in the closet and let go. Sexy outfits, lascivious movements… the actress tries to break her image, especially during a suggestive dance. Based on true events, The Bling Ring tells how luxury-obsessed teenagers use the internet to track the whereabouts of celebrities in order to rob their homes. Currently available on VOD.

5. Colonia, to see her in a political film

Committed in life, Emma Watson can be in her career. The film tells the story of Lena, a flight attendant, and her boyfriend Daniel, a German student, who are drawn into the September 11, 1973 coup in Chile. Currently available on VOD.

6. The Circle, because she ventures into science fiction

Welcome to the near future, to America. Emma Watson plays Mae, a young employee at The Circle, the most powerful new technologies group in the world. After gaining responsibility, she is led to participate in a revolutionary experiment that risks impacting the future of her friends, relatives and all of humanity… Emma Watson changes tune in this movie available on Salto.