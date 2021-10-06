here are 7 films that prove his skill!

The idea that Nicolas Cage is a bad actor is now all too widespread: the star currently in the room with Pig in fact, he did not do much to escape this fame, lining up a series of projects of rather dubious success that did not do much good for his image. But how are things really?

While the Pig trailer shows us a desperate Nicolas Cage in search of his pig, therefore, we thought it was the right time to try do justice to the career of an actor whose talent, after all, has repeatedly come to the surface thanks to films and characters that are anything but forgettable.

Before the many films because of which poor Nicolas was branded (rightly or not) as actor of series B, in fact, Francis Ford Coppola’s nephew had strung up a series of performances that were anything but evil, indeed quite often managing to come out as the splendid actor that, after all, we still believe he is.

In our new video you will therefore find 7 films to turn to to change your mind about the talent of Nicolas Cage: you just have to let us know your opinion on our selection in the comments! Here, in the meantime, we leave you our Pig review.