News

here are 7 films that prove his skill!

Posted on
Loading...
Advertisements

The idea that Nicolas Cage is a bad actor is now all too widespread: the star currently in the room with Pig in fact, he did not do much to escape this fame, lining up a series of projects of rather dubious success that did not do much good for his image. But how are things really?

While the Pig trailer shows us a desperate Nicolas Cage in search of his pig, therefore, we thought it was the right time to try do justice to the career of an actor whose talent, after all, has repeatedly come to the surface thanks to films and characters that are anything but forgettable.

Before the many films because of which poor Nicolas was branded (rightly or not) as actor of series B, in fact, Francis Ford Coppola’s nephew had strung up a series of performances that were anything but evil, indeed quite often managing to come out as the splendid actor that, after all, we still believe he is.

Loading...
Advertisements

In our new video you will therefore find 7 films to turn to to change your mind about the talent of Nicolas Cage: you just have to let us know your opinion on our selection in the comments! Here, in the meantime, we leave you our Pig review.

Loading...
Advertisements

Related Items:
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Most Popular

1.6K
News

Bitcoin: Miami will allow the payment of taxes in crypto
1.0K
News

Shiba Inu and all Dogecoin-inspired cryptocurrencies
927
News

Ariana Grande announced the deluxe version of “Positions” with five more songs
823
News

The Terminal, a film inspired by a true story with Tom Hanks
819
News

how many movies are there about Cinderella?
816
News

Bloodshot, the futuristic action movie starring Vin Diesel has arrived on Netflix
816
News

Bitcoin, watch out for the new $ 58,000 phishing email
794
News

with Cruella beat the Netflix competition
News

Don’t look for a Netflix clip: DiCaprio, Lawrence, Streep, Hill
742
News

Ethereum undergoes an involuntary bifurcation of the chain
D1SoftBallNews.com is one of the most important independent realities active in the panorama of digital media. Every day it makes available to its reader’s contents updated in real-time and is organized in vertical thematic channels.

Copyright © 2021 D1SoftBallNews.com

To Top