here are all the arbitration errors contested by Rome

ROME – “Congratulations to Milan, and that’s all I say. If I speak on Sunday they don’t make me go to the bench. The lack of respect towards our fans makes me angry. The respect that we have had, others have not had ”. So José Mourinho briefly commented on the match against Milan, a semi-press silence by the coach as a sign of protest for the mistakes made by Maresca and Var Mazzoleni during the match. A furious Mourinho protested for a long time during the match, and at the end of the match he avoided further controversy to avoid the risk of a disqualification. Although no real dossier has been created by Roma, and no club manager has publicly expressed their disappointment with the referees, Mourinho in the big matches has always had to complain about some episodes that in his opinion were decisive for the result. the final. From Lazio, with an opening on an error against Udinese, to Juventus, to Milan: here are the errors contested by the Special One.

Rome, all the referee errors of the 2021-2022 season It starts from Rome-Udinese, and from a very heavy warning for Roma in view of the derby the following day of the championship. Referee of the match, Mr. Rapuano who has decided to blow up the derby a Lorenzo Pellegrini. Unjustifiedexpulsion for a double yellow card. The decision, taken in the 44th minute of the second half, did not affect the result of Roma-Udinese, but naturally weighed on the Derby. If the first yellow card is correct (Pellegrini illegally interrupted a restart by Pussetto), the second is a mistake by the Rimini referee: Pellegrini had gone to jump and with his arm high to coordinate he had touched Samardzic’s neck. The phallus could have been there, but nothing more. Mourinho furious on the sidelines: “The referee made a shit ..”, declared at the end of the match.

Look at the gallery Rome: Pellegrini expelled, Mourinho furious with the referee

Rome, arbitration errors against Lazio We arrive at the derby, started badly for Roma with the advantage of Milinkvoci-Savic after ten minutes. Then the doubling nine minutes later but which sparked the controversy of Rome. Because the Lazio action that led to Pedro’s goal began with a penalty foul for the Giallorossi: Hysaj has landed Zaniolo, but neither the Guida referee nor Irrati al Var signaled him despite the check. And in the second half, with the result still in the balance, Rome also protested for a second yellow not given to Leiva, who had hit Cristante with his broad elbow. “The referee has practically decided the match – said Mourinho at the end of the match -. The referee made a mistake on the pitch, the Var made a mistake wherever they are. This is too much. Then Leiva misses the second yellow. Pellegrini was given the red, today no cards in two or three similar situations. I’m with my players, we were the best team on the pitch. “

Watch the video Mourinho: “Red to Pellegrini? Ca..ta of the referee”

Rome, arbitration errors against Juventus Then on October 17th. Juventus-Rome. The Juventus advantage with Kean was stator initiated at the beginning of the action by a stroke of the arm of Cuadrado in an attempt to tame a balloon. Var (Duties) in silence and regular advantage. Then the action that sparked days and days of controversy. Roma had scored with Abraham, but the referee had stopped the game shortly before to concede the shot from eleven meters for Szczesny’s foul on Mkhitaryan. “It’s not my fault if you missed the penalty, the advantage in the area is never given”, he then declared Orsato to Cristante in the tunnel that leads to the changing rooms. Totally false, the advantage is given regardless, even more so if it leads to scoring action. Orsato did not stop the next day and at the Var of Atalanta-Udinese. “The fourth official told me, ‘there is no advantage over the penalty’. At that point I didn’t want to argue any more.”he later declared Mourinho at the press conference. “I don’t want to judge the referee. Orsato explained to me that there is no advantage over the penalty kick: I don’t say anything but I leave it to Rocchi (designator of the referees of A and B, ed) and to the experts”.

Look at the gallery Roma-Milan: the photosequence of Ibanez’s intervention on Ibrahimovic

Rome, the referee mistakes against Milan Finally, Rome-Milan. To tell it in the best way Edmondo Pinna on today’s pages of Corriere dello Sport-Stadio. It starts with the penalty awarded to Milan. Ibra in the area faced by Ibanez: there is a first contact side to side, probably what Maresca identifies as the foul (he makes the image stop during the OFR), but what a foul it is not. A contrast, with the ball at play distance from both. The slow motion highlights two other things: Ibrahimovic drags his right foot, which hits Ibanez, while the latter clearly touches the ball. Mazzoleni calls him to the monitor, a daring initiative, but evidently he is convinced that it is not rigor, Maresca instead confirms his decision. Then the penalty not whistled against Roma in injury time, at 2-1 for the Rossoneri. In the Milan area, Kjaer hits Pellegrini’s right leg with his right foot, which touches the ball: not a kick, but at San Siro, in Inter-Juve, OFR was made and Mariani gave a penalty, in yesterday’s match instead the silence of the Var. deafening.