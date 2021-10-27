News

here are all the benefits for your health

Many people, including celebrities, are Pilates fans. But why is it so good?

Hollie Grant, Pilates Instructor, founder of Pilates PT and creator of the Pilates PT Method, gave us detailed information on the benefits of this exercise.

“Pilates is a training method that aims to create a strong and functional body by reducing muscle imbalances and increasing core strength,” he explains.

«Created by Joseph Pilates to strengthen prisoners in war, it is incredibly powerful and everyone needs Pilates in their life. As the body gets stronger and our posture improves, we will also notice an increase in flexibility and mobility. There are many benefits but, above all, I always explain to clients that Pilates brings your body back to where it should be. Modern life involves a lot of forward bending of the spine: looking at phones, sitting at the laptop, driving a car. This is why our body almost forgets what it was designed for. Pilates solves this problem. It improves posture, strengthens weak muscles and, in turn, reduces back pain and weakness ».

Many VIPs practice it with obsequious constancy.

Among them is Kate Hudson, who looks at least ten years younger thanks to her training regimen, consisting of Pilates, running and yoga.

Amanda Seyfried instead combines Pilates with running and 45-minute cardio workouts, while Cameron Diaz does Pilates every day, as well as lifting weights and pairing cardio exercises.

Hugh Grant has been practicing it for over ten years. In the past he stated that thanks to Pilates his muscles have turned to steel.

David Beckham also practices one hour of Pilates every day.

But not only that: among the celebrities who have married the famous technique there are Emma Roberts, Kendall Jenner, Hailey Bieber, Lucy Hale and Reese Witherspoon.

