Here are all the clues to discover the mysterious star

For several days Sylvie has been trying to guess who is hiding behind the midday star, in vain. Many names have already been proposed including those of Nabila, Jean-Paul Belmondo, Emma Watson, Adèle, Cyril Hanouna, Guillaume Canet, Agatha Christie or even Marc Bloch, Prince Harry is Antoine de Caunes to name a few. Manon has discovered new clues that may be able to help her see things more clearly and we are giving you a recap today.

The noose is tightening

For the moment, the boxes discovered let us detect a set of make-up and a lipstick, a London underground station called Chalk Farm, not far from Camden. The round blue and red logo with the writing “Underground” is easily recognizable and should push the champion to look there. We also see a microphone with a windshield on which we can read “Press” and a yellow transistor. That’s not all since we also discover a liner, a baby’s high chair and a wheel. We recognize that it is not an easy task to find out who is hiding behind all these clues but we have no doubt that we will have the answer in a few days and who knows, maybe even tomorrow. Sometimes even with all the clues and the face of the celebrities some candidates fail to find the correct name… This was the case of Maël, ex-maître de midi, who was mistaken in thinking that he was seeing Laurent Maistret when it was Lewis Hamilton.

Kahina Boudjidj