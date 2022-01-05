here are all the games at risk and the line of the League – SOS Fanta

The fantasy coaches are preparing for the 20th matchday of Serie A, which will be one of the most difficult in the history of fantasy football. In fact, after Christmas, Covid cases have increased more and more. To this we also add the Africa Cup of Nations and the many injured who were already there. But now the alarm is above all for the positives, which are more and more. Some teams are more affected than others, some races are at risk. Before seeing all the games, let’s start with the premise. At least for the moment, for the Lega Calcio the program of the 20th day remains unchanged. “The current regulation – he explains Gazette – it does not foresee the displacement of the matches with a ceiling of players available “. So the Lega decided (replying to Salernitana who had asked for the postponement), if there are no changes then all the matches will remain on the program and there will be no postponements decided by Serie A. Does this mean that all races will be played? No, it would just mean that the Lega Calcio will not intervene directly. But it would be the ASL to block the teams and therefore the games as a result. Each individual case should be evaluated in this way, we repeat that at the moment there are no different communications from the League such as the idea of ​​postponing the whole day. We remind you that some positives have never come into contact with the team group but have swabbed immediately after the holidays. To help the fantasy coaches, we will update this article until 12.30 tomorrow. In order to understand which matches will be played and which not.

🟢 BOLOGNA-INTER

The two teams have communicated the positives and are not currently worrying situations. We’ll see if there will be any changes in the day, but for now the game is not at risk. Hickey, Viola, Dominguez and Molla are positive in Bologna, Dzeko, Cordaz and Satriano in Inter.

🟢 SAMPDORIA-CAGLIARI

Another match that it’s not at risk now. In Sampdoria Falcone, Augello and two staff members are positive. For Cagliari Nandez and the future purchase of Goldaniga.

🟢 LAZIO-EMPOLI

Lazio is one of those teams that do not communicate the positivity, even on Immobile there were no official announcements. Zaccagni, reports Gazette, has already had and passed Covid in recent days. In Empoli there are three positives in the team group, if they do not increase the Tuscan ASL it should not block the departure of the team for Rome.

🟡 SPEZIA-VERONA

It is one of the games at risk. In La Spezia there are some positives (Hristov, Kovalenko, Nzola, Manaj and a collaborator) but the problem is Verona. When an away team has an outbreak, it becomes more difficult. It is therefore possible that the local ASL blocks the departure of Verona for La Spezia, it will be decided within the day. Also important is the last round of swabs that will be tried today, after yesterday’s positive ones (10 in the team group, 8 are players). It is a risky game at the moment, the stop could come from the ASL. As reported today by The Arena, at the moment there are no official confirmations on the names, but as leaked 4 of the 8 footballers who have been positive for Covid-19 yesterday are owners of Igor Tudor’s team.

🟡 ATALANTA-TURIN

And another one game at risk that could be ‘postponed’ by the ASL of Turin, as happened last year against Lazio. The team did not train yesterday for a possible outbreak. Today the outcome of the last round of tampons, then the ASL decision will come. Verdi returned negative, while there are 7 positives: 5 players and 2 staff members. As revealed by Tuttosport, 3 of the 5 positives are holders in the formation of Juric. There are two positives in Atalanta, one of which is Musso. But it all depends on Turin.

🟢 SASSUOLO-GENOA

It is one of the matches less at risk right now. In Sassuolo the positives are three among the players, one of which is Peluso. Plus a staff member. In Genoa Shevchenko, Criscito and 2001 Serpe.

🟢 MILAN-ROME

Milan last night communicated a new positive in the team group, while there was also Tatarusanu already out. The situation at the moment is not alarming, in the Roma that will arrive away to Milan there are Mayoral and Fuzato as positive.

🟡 SALERNITANA-VENICE

It is one of the you are at risk, because the ASL has already blocked Salernitana which has a Covid outbreak. There are 11 positives, 9 among the players. The club has asked for the postponement but for now the League seems to remain on the same line of not postponing matches. So in case it would be blocked by the ASL. In Venice there are two positive members and the club would also be ready to start the team, but the problem is Salernitana. As he explains Sky, “The ASL intervened to arrange not only home isolation for the grenade cardholders who had positive results, but also the mandatory quarantine for all their close contacts. In fact, therefore, the whole team group is in quarantine and, consequently, unable to carry out the activity “.

🟡 FIORENTINA-UDINESE

Other game at risk. The problem is not Fiorentina, who have two positive players at Covid (unspecified), but Udinese who must arrive away. The team, after the 9 positives including 7 players, could be blocked by the ASL in the day. The decision is awaited. In the event of a stop, he could not go to Florence to play the match, which would not be possible.

🟡 JUVENTUS-NAPLES

Due to the importance of the match, it is the match most in the spotlight. The one we talk about the most. Also because there was already the precedent from last year. Juve have three positives (Chiellini, Arthur and Pinsoglio) plus the young De Winter, but the situation of Napoli must be kept under control. The positives are different, but Osimhen, Lozano and Elmas have never returned to Naples and have not come into contact with their teammates. Malcuit was already in solitary confinement. Mario Rui (disqualified with Juve) and Spalletti, on the other hand, are returning from training, in addition to the Boffelli spring and a warehouse worker. For The Gazzetta dello Sport “The game is at risk”, once again it would not be the Lega Calcio to postpone it (as for all the other matches) but a decision of the ASL of Naples. As theHandle, “The Asl Prevention Department is considering the situation of Calcio Napoli in relation to Covid, to analyze whether there is still the possibility of leaving by plane for Turin for the championship match against Juventus on Thursday”. A situation already seen: it will all depend on the ASL, whether or not he will leave Napoli for Turin. For this reason it is at risk. If the ASL blocks Spalletti’s team, it will not be possible to play. This is also underlined today by the CorSport: “We await the decision of ASL Napoli 1 to understand if it will be necessary to block the trip to stem the outbreak. Decision already in the air since yesterday evening, since the situation was examined pending the further round of tampons today “.

