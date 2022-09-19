Entertainment

Here Are All The Major Marvel Trailers And Announcements You Missed From D23

The studio released trailers for Secret Invasion, starring Samuel L. Jackson, and the Halloween special Werewolf by Night. If you did not get to see everything that Disney + brings from the hand of Marvel, here we have summarized all the information.

If Phase 4 had you a little worried, rest assured there’s a plan for the Marvel Cinematic Universe going forward, and more of the focus was on the D23 expo over the weekend. Hot on the heels of Comic-Con, where Marvel unveiled designs for a 2025 movie and TV slate, a series of trailers and announcements were revealed on Saturday during the studio’s keynote at Disney’s biannual event.

While Marvel was late on major casting news (Penn Badgley, blink twice if you’re Mister Fantastic), attendees were treated to exclusive footage from upcoming movies like “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever” and “Ant-Man and the Wasp.” : Quantumania”. ”, as well as Disney+ series such as “Loki” and “Ironheart”. But Marvel also released a handful of sneak peeks online, including trailers for “Secret Invasion,” which marks Samuel L. Jackson’s return to the MCU, and the first look at the upcoming Halloween special “Werewolf by Night,” starring Gael Garcia. Bernal.

