here are all the most popular trending challenges

If you are not familiar with the application and want to start making videos, you should take a look at the latest TikTok challenges. This platform is really all about trends. Whether you love them or hate them, following a trend is one of the fastest ways to go viral and land in For You.

Most TikTok challenges start with a popular song or sound. A video with that sound goes viral and soon other users start giving us their contribution.

As more and more people start creating their own versions, the content quickly becomes a trend. It is much easier to follow in the wake of an existing trend than to try to create your own. And to help you out, we’ve rounded up some of today’s top TikTok challenges.

Here are all the trending challenges

The TikTok Challenge “Unlock It (Lock It)”

On the tune “Unlock It (Lock It)”, this simple and fun dance is causing a sensation on TikTok. Although you can perform the moves in any location, places such as work, on vacation and with large groups are growing in popularity.

“Yah Trick Yah” dance challenge

The song “Yahhh!” was released in 2007, but is making a comeback in 2021 as a viral dance by TikTok. Set to the classic Soulja Boy rhythm, this dance is a favorite as it is easy to perform. Just lip sync with the “Yah Trick Yah” text at the beginning and then perform a couple of moves at the end to complete this challenge that currently dominates the For You page.

The “Get up” challenge on TikTok

Set to another 2010s song, this challenge features a choreography of Ciara’s 2016 song “Get Up” with Chamillionaire. While it is a bit more advanced and requires some skillful moves to complete, all you need to carry to complete this dance challenge is a lot of energy. Bonus points if you do it in your workplace.

“Up” TikTok Challenge

Cardi B’s insanely successful “Up” climbed to the top of the charts and to the top of TikTok’s For You page. You will really need to carry it with the moves and high energy for this challenge as it requires you to duck down and back up.