here are all the Netflix stars on the Tudum stage

Everything you need to know about Netflix’s first global fan event
On September 25, more than 145 of our biggest stars and the most famous creatives from every corner of the planet – representing over 70 series, films and special content – will take the virtual stage for this exciting day full of exclusives and previews. Inspired by the first sound you hear at the beginning of a series or movie on Netflix, Tudum is Netflix’s first global fan event. The goal is simple: to honor and entertain Netflix fans around the world.
TUDUM, THE TRAILER
TUDUM, HOW TO WATCH THE EVENT
The live streaming event will begin at 6:00 pm Italian time and will be broadcast on Netflix’s YouTube channels around the world, as well as on Twitter, Twitch and Facebook.. The programming will also include some special pre-shows dedicated to Korean and Indian series and films, as well as exciting anime content, starting at 2pm on specific channels.
TUDUM, WHAT TO EXPECT
Over the course of the three hours of our very first Tudum event, more than 145 stars will be involved and over 70 titles will be presented, including some of our most popular recurring series such as Stranger Things, Bridgerton, The Witcher, The Paper House and Cobra Kai, as well as blockbusters such as Red Notice, Don’t Look Up, Tyler Rake, The Harder They Fall, The Old Guard and many more.
Fans will be the first to hear unreleased news and previewsand, new trailers and exclusive clips of Netflix titles during interactive panels and conversations with stars and creatives, which include:
THE STARS:
-
Jennifer Aniston
-
Jonathan Bailey
-
Jason Bateman
-
Zazie Beetz
-
Halle Berry
-
Millie Bobby Brown
-
Manolo Cardona
-
Henry Cavill
-
John Cho
-
Lily Collins
-
Nicola Coughlan
-
Madhuri Dixit
-
Idris Elba
-
Nathalie Emmanuel
-
Kevin Hart
-
Chris Hemsworth
-
Dwayne Johnson
-
Jung Hae-in
-
Kai
-
Kim Hee-chul
-
Regina King
-
Nick Kroll
-
Jennifer Lawrence
-
Ralph Macchio
-
Jonathan Majors
-
Adam McKay
-
Caleb McLaughlin
-
Álvaro Death
-
Elsa Pataky
-
Maite Perroni
-
Maitreyi Ramakrishnan
-
Adam Sandler
-
Matthias Schweighöfer
-
Maisa Silva
-
Lilly Singh
-
Zack Snyder
-
Song Kang
-
Alejandro Speitzer
-
Omar Sy
-
Charlize Theron
-
Kenjiro Tsuda
-
Finn Wolfhard
-
and many others
SERIES AND FILMS
-
Aggretsuko – Season 4
-
Miyo – A feline love
-
In Traves De Mi Ventana
-
Arcane
-
Army of Thieves
-
Black Crab
-
Big Mouth
-
Bridgerton
-
Bright: Samurai Soul
-
Bruised – Struggle to live
-
The chestnut man
-
Cobra Kai
-
Colin in black and white
-
Cowboy Bebop
-
The Crown
-
Dark desire
-
De Volta Aos 15
-
Don’t Look Up
-
Emily in Paris
-
Tyler Rake
-
Finding Anamika
-
Floor is Lava
-
The Harder They Fall
-
Hellbound
-
Heeramandi
-
Human Resources
-
Interceptor
-
Inside Job
-
The paper house
-
The Old Guard
-
Ozark
-
Maldivas
-
My Name
-
New World
-
Pretty Guardian Sailor Moon Eternal – The movie
-
Rebelde
-
Salvaje rhythm
-
Red Notice
-
The Sandman
-
Sex Education
-
The Silent Sea
-
Soy Georgina
-
Stranger Things
-
Super thieves
-
Ultraman: Season 2
-
The Umbrella Academy
-
Vikings: Valhalla
-
The Witcher
-
The Witcher: Blood Origin
-
Young, Famous & African
How to co-stream:
Fans are invited to co-stream and comment on the Tudum event in real time. Check out this guide on how to co-stream on Twitch. Register for co-streaming on TUDUM.com.
Visit Tudum.com for the latest news and information.
