here are all the Netflix stars on the Tudum stage

On September 25, more than 145 of our biggest stars and the most famous creatives from every corner of the planet – representing over 70 series, films and special content – will take the virtual stage for this exciting day full of exclusives and previews. Inspired by the first sound you hear at the beginning of a series or movie on Netflix, Tudum is Netflix’s first global fan event. The goal is simple: to honor and entertain Netflix fans around the world.

TUDUM, THE TRAILER

TUDUM, HOW TO WATCH THE EVENT

The live streaming event will begin at 6:00 pm Italian time and will be broadcast on Netflix’s YouTube channels around the world, as well as on Twitter, Twitch and Facebook.. The programming will also include some special pre-shows dedicated to Korean and Indian series and films, as well as exciting anime content, starting at 2pm on specific channels.

TUDUM, WHAT TO EXPECT

Over the course of the three hours of our very first Tudum event, more than 145 stars will be involved and over 70 titles will be presented, including some of our most popular recurring series such as Stranger Things, Bridgerton, The Witcher, The Paper House and Cobra Kai, as well as blockbusters such as Red Notice, Don’t Look Up, Tyler Rake, The Harder They Fall, The Old Guard and many more.

Fans will be the first to hear unreleased news and previewsand, new trailers and exclusive clips of Netflix titles during interactive panels and conversations with stars and creatives, which include:

THE STARS:

Jennifer Aniston

Jonathan Bailey

Jason Bateman

Zazie Beetz

Halle Berry

Millie Bobby Brown

Manolo Cardona

Henry Cavill

John Cho

Lily Collins

Nicola Coughlan

Madhuri Dixit

Idris Elba

Nathalie Emmanuel

Kevin Hart

Chris Hemsworth

Dwayne Johnson

Jung Hae-in

Kai

Kim Hee-chul

Regina King

Nick Kroll

Jennifer Lawrence

Ralph Macchio

Jonathan Majors

Adam McKay

Caleb McLaughlin

Álvaro Death

Elsa Pataky

Maite Perroni

Maitreyi Ramakrishnan

Adam Sandler

Matthias Schweighöfer

Maisa Silva

Lilly Singh

Zack Snyder

Song Kang

Alejandro Speitzer

Omar Sy

Charlize Theron

Kenjiro Tsuda

Finn Wolfhard

and many others

SERIES AND FILMS

Aggretsuko – Season 4

Miyo – A feline love

In Traves De Mi Ventana Loading... Advertisements

Arcane

Army of Thieves

Black Crab

Big Mouth

Bridgerton

Bright: Samurai Soul

Bruised – Struggle to live

The chestnut man

Cobra Kai

Colin in black and white

Cowboy Bebop

The Crown

Dark desire

De Volta Aos 15

Don’t Look Up

Emily in Paris

Tyler Rake

Finding Anamika

Floor is Lava

The Harder They Fall

Hellbound

Heeramandi

Human Resources

Interceptor

Inside Job

The paper house

The Old Guard

Ozark

Maldivas

My Name

New World

Pretty Guardian Sailor Moon Eternal – The movie

Rebelde

Salvaje rhythm

Red Notice

The Sandman

Sex Education

The Silent Sea

Soy Georgina

Stranger Things

Super thieves

Ultraman: Season 2

The Umbrella Academy

Vikings: Valhalla

The Witcher

The Witcher: Blood Origin

Young, Famous & African

How to co-stream:

Fans are invited to co-stream and comment on the Tudum event in real time. Check out this guide on how to co-stream on Twitch. Register for co-streaming on TUDUM.com.

Visit Tudum.com for the latest news and information.