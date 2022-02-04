here are all the nominations for the English awards

The British Academy of Film and Television Arts revealed the nomination to the BAFTA Awards 2022. Who will compete for this year’s awards? The selected personalities, as we shall see, reflect the change in the institution’s policy of 2021 to make the award more inclusive. This led to big surprises compared to previous years: Will Smith earned her first-ever nomination for the role in King Richard. Not only that, because we are also witnessing a increase in women nominated in the different categories, including the direction.
Let’s talk about the candidates
Among other things, among the nominations appears the epic science fiction film Dunes by Denis Villeneuve. The film garnered eleven nominations, including Best Picture, Adapted Screenplay, Photography and Special Visual Effects. The blockbuster, starring Timotheé Chalamet and Zendaya, grossed nearly $ 400 million worldwide. Part 2 – we remember – is already confirmed for October 2023.
We can consider Dune in first place for number of nominations, while we find it in second place The power of the dog. The Jane Campion-directed western is featured in eight BAFTA categories, including Best Picture, Director, Lead Actor for Benedict Cumberbatch, Cinematography, and two Supporting Actor nominations for Jesse Plemons and Kodi Smit-McPhee.
Also Belfast and others
Also Belfast, the black-and-white film directed by Kenneth Branagh, has earned quite a few 2022 BAFTA nominations. Six in all and are those for Best Film, Best British Film, Original Screenplay, Supporting Actress for Caitríona Balfe, Best Supporting Actor for Ciarán Hinds and Editing.
No Time to Die, Licorice Pizza by Paul Thomas Anderson and the remake of West Side Story by Steven Spielberg have conquered 5 nominations each.
Lady Gaga is named as Best Actress in a Leading Role for House of Gucci. Together with her, competing for the coveted prize we find: the rookie Alana Haim (Licorice Pizza); Tessa Thompson (Passing); Emilia Jones (TAIL); Renata Reinsve (The worst person in the world); And Joanna Scanlan (After Love). Will Smith competes for the award with Leonardo Dicaprio (Don’t Look Up), Benedict Cumberbatch (The power of the dog), Mahershala Ali (Swan Song), Stephen Graham (Boiling Point) e Adeel Akhtar (Ali & Ava).
THE winners of the BAFTAs will be announced onMarch 13.
BAFTA 2022, all nominations
Best Film
- Belfast
- Don’t Look Up
- Dunes
- Licorice Pizza
- The power of the dog
Best British Film
- After Love
- Ali & Ava
- Belfast
- Boiling Point
- Cyrano
- Everyone’s talking about Jamie
- House of Gucci
- Last Night in Soho
- No Time To Die
- Passing
Non-English language films
- Drive My Car – Ryûsuke Hamaguchi, Teruhisa Yamamoto
- It was the hand of God – Paolo Sorrentino, Lorenzo Mieli
- Madres Parallelas – Pedro Almodóvar, Agustín Almodóvar
- Petite Maman – Céline Sciamma, Bénédicte Couvreur
- The worst person in the world – Joachim Trier, Thomas Robsahm
BAFTA 2022: from documentary to direction
Best documentary
- Becoming Cousteau – Liz Garbus, Dan Cogan
- Cow – Andrea Arnold, Kat Mansoor
- Flee – Jonas Poher Rasmussen. Monica Hellström
- The Rescue – Elizabeth Chai Vasarhelyi, Jimmy Chin, John Battsek, PJ Van Sandwijk
- Summer of Soul – Ahmir “Questlove” Thompson, David Dinerstein, Robert Fyvolent, Joseph Patel
Cartoon movie
- Encanto: Jared Bush, Byron Howard, Yvett Merino, Clarke Spencer
- Flee – Jonas Poher Rasmussen. Monica Hellström
- Luca – Enrico Casarosa, Andrea Warren
- The Mitchells vs. the Machines – Mike Rianda, Phil Lord, Christopher Miller
Best Director
- After Love – Aleem Khan
- Drive My Car – Ryusuke Hamaguchi
- Happening – Audrey Diwan
- Licorice Pizza – Paul Thomas Anderson
- Dog Power – Jane Campion
- Titane – Julia Ducourtnau
The scripts and the actors
Original screenplay
- Being the Ricardos – Aaron Sorkin
- Belfast – Kenneth Branagh
- Don’t Look Up – Adam Mckay
- King Richard – Zach Baylin
- Licorice Pizza – Paul Thomas Anderson
Adapted script
- TAIL – Siân Heder
- Drive My Car – Ryûsuke Hamaguchi
- Dune – Denis Villeneuve
- The Dark Daughter – Maggie Gyllenhaal
- Dog Power – Jane Campion
Leading actress
- Lady Gaga – House of Gucci
- Alana Haim – Licorice Pizza
- Emilia Jones – CODA
- Renate Reinsve – The worst person in the world
- Joanna Scanlan – After Love
- Tessa Thompson – Passing
Main actor
- Adeel Akhtar – Ali & Ava
- Mahershala Ali – The Swan Song
- Benedict Cumberbatch – The power of the dog
- Leonardo Di Caprio – Don’t Look Up
- Stephen Graham – Boiling Point
- Will Smith – King Richard
Supporting actresses and actors
Supporting Actress
- Caitriona Balfe – Belfast
- Jessie Buckley – The Dark Daughter
- Ariana Debose – West Side Story
- Ann Dowd – Mass
- Aunjanue Ellis – King Richard
- Ruth Negga – Passing
Supporting actor
- Mike Faist – West Side Story
- Ciarán Hinds – Belfast
- Troy Kotsur – TAIL
- Woody Norman – C’mon, C’mon
- Jesse Plemons – The power of the dog
- Kodi Smit-McPhee – The power of the dog
Casting
- Boiling Point – Carolyn Mcleod
- Dune – Francine Maisler
- It was the hand of God – Massimo Appolloni, Annamaria Sambucco
- King Richard – Rich Delia, Avy Kaufman
- West Side Story – Cindy Tolan
Best editing
- Belfast
- Don’t Look Up
- Licorice Pizza
- No Time To Die
- Summer of Soul
Best Photography
- Dunes
- The Fair of Illusions – Nightmare Alley
- No Time To Die
- The power of the dog
- The Tragedy of Macbeth
Best scenography
- Cyrano
- Dunes
- The French Dispatch
- The Fair of Illusions – Nightmare Alley
- West Side Story
Best Costumes
- Cruella
- Cyrano
- Dunes
- The French Dispatch
- The Fair of Illusions – Nightmare Alley
Best makeup and hair
- Cruella
- Cyrano
- Dunes
- House of Gucci
- Tammy Faye’s eyes
Best soundtrack
- Being The Ricardos
- Don’t Look Up
- Dunes
- The French Dispatch
- The power of the dog
Best sound
- A Quiet Place Part II
- Dunes
- No Time To Die
- Last Night in Soho
- West Side Story
Best special effects
- Dunes
- Free Guy
- Ghostbusters: Afterlife
- Matrix Resurrections
- No Time To Die
Best British Animated Short Film
- Affairs of the Art
- Do Not Feed The Pigeons
- A Film About A Pudding
- Homebird
- Night of the Living Dread
- Robin Robin
Best British Short Film
- The Black Cop
- Femme
- The Palace
- Stuffed
- The Tunnel
