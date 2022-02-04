here are all the nominations for the English awards

The British Academy of Film and Television Arts revealed the nomination to the BAFTA Awards 2022. Who will compete for this year’s awards? The selected personalities, as we shall see, reflect the change in the institution’s policy of 2021 to make the award more inclusive. This led to big surprises compared to previous years: Will Smith earned her first-ever nomination for the role in King Richard. Not only that, because we are also witnessing a increase in women nominated in the different categories, including the direction.

Let’s talk about the candidates

Among other things, among the nominations appears the epic science fiction film Dunes by Denis Villeneuve. The film garnered eleven nominations, including Best Picture, Adapted Screenplay, Photography and Special Visual Effects. The blockbuster, starring Timotheé Chalamet and Zendaya, grossed nearly $ 400 million worldwide. Part 2 – we remember – is already confirmed for October 2023.

We can consider Dune in first place for number of nominations, while we find it in second place The power of the dog. The Jane Campion-directed western is featured in eight BAFTA categories, including Best Picture, Director, Lead Actor for Benedict Cumberbatch, Cinematography, and two Supporting Actor nominations for Jesse Plemons and Kodi Smit-McPhee.

Also Belfast and others

Also Belfast, the black-and-white film directed by Kenneth Branagh, has earned quite a few 2022 BAFTA nominations. Six in all and are those for Best Film, Best British Film, Original Screenplay, Supporting Actress for Caitríona Balfe, Best Supporting Actor for Ciarán Hinds and Editing. Even Belfast, the black-and-white film directed by Kenneth Branagh, earned some 2022 BAFTA nominations: Six in all and are the ones for Best Picture, Best British Film, Original Screenplay, Supporting Actress for Caitríona Balfe, Best Supporting Actor for Ciarán Hinds and Editing.

No Time to Die, Licorice Pizza by Paul Thomas Anderson and the remake of West Side Story by Steven Spielberg have conquered 5 nominations each.

Lady Gaga is named as Best Actress in a Leading Role for House of Gucci. Together with her, competing for the coveted prize we find: the rookie Alana Haim (Licorice Pizza); Tessa Thompson (Passing); Emilia Jones (TAIL); Renata Reinsve (The worst person in the world); And Joanna Scanlan (After Love). Will Smith competes for the award with Leonardo Dicaprio (Don’t Look Up), Benedict Cumberbatch (The power of the dog), Mahershala Ali (Swan Song), Stephen Graham (Boiling Point) e Adeel Akhtar (Ali & Ava).

THE winners of the BAFTAs will be announced onMarch 13.

BAFTA 2022, all nominations

Best Film

Belfast

Don’t Look Up

Dunes

Licorice Pizza

The power of the dog

Best British Film

After Love

Ali & Ava

Belfast

Boiling Point

Cyrano

Everyone’s talking about Jamie

House of Gucci

Last Night in Soho

No Time To Die

Passing

Non-English language films

Drive My Car – Ryûsuke Hamaguchi, Teruhisa Yamamoto

It was the hand of God – Paolo Sorrentino, Lorenzo Mieli

Madres Parallelas – Pedro Almodóvar, Agustín Almodóvar

Petite Maman – Céline Sciamma, Bénédicte Couvreur

The worst person in the world – Joachim Trier, Thomas Robsahm

BAFTA 2022: from documentary to direction

Best documentary

Becoming Cousteau – Liz Garbus, Dan Cogan

Cow – Andrea Arnold, Kat Mansoor

Flee – Jonas Poher Rasmussen. Monica Hellström

The Rescue – Elizabeth Chai Vasarhelyi, Jimmy Chin, John Battsek, PJ Van Sandwijk

Summer of Soul – Ahmir “Questlove” Thompson, David Dinerstein, Robert Fyvolent, Joseph Patel

Cartoon movie

Encanto: Jared Bush, Byron Howard, Yvett Merino, Clarke Spencer

Flee – Jonas Poher Rasmussen. Monica Hellström

Luca – Enrico Casarosa, Andrea Warren

The Mitchells vs. the Machines – Mike Rianda, Phil Lord, Christopher Miller

Best Director

After Love – Aleem Khan

Drive My Car – Ryusuke Hamaguchi

Happening – Audrey Diwan

Licorice Pizza – Paul Thomas Anderson

Dog Power – Jane Campion

Titane – Julia Ducourtnau

The scripts and the actors

Original screenplay

Being the Ricardos – Aaron Sorkin

Belfast – Kenneth Branagh

Don’t Look Up – Adam Mckay

King Richard – Zach Baylin

Licorice Pizza – Paul Thomas Anderson

Adapted script

TAIL – Siân Heder

Drive My Car – Ryûsuke Hamaguchi

Dune – Denis Villeneuve

The Dark Daughter – Maggie Gyllenhaal

Dog Power – Jane Campion

Leading actress

Lady Gaga – House of Gucci

Alana Haim – Licorice Pizza

Emilia Jones – CODA

Renate Reinsve – The worst person in the world

Joanna Scanlan – After Love

Tessa Thompson – Passing

Main actor

Adeel Akhtar – Ali & Ava

Mahershala Ali – The Swan Song

Benedict Cumberbatch – The power of the dog

Leonardo Di Caprio – Don’t Look Up

Stephen Graham – Boiling Point

Will Smith – King Richard

Supporting actresses and actors

Supporting Actress

Caitriona Balfe – Belfast

Jessie Buckley – The Dark Daughter

Ariana Debose – West Side Story

Ann Dowd – Mass

Aunjanue Ellis – King Richard

Ruth Negga – Passing

Supporting actor

Mike Faist – West Side Story

Ciarán Hinds – Belfast

Troy Kotsur – TAIL

Woody Norman – C’mon, C’mon

Jesse Plemons – The power of the dog

Kodi Smit-McPhee – The power of the dog

Casting

Boiling Point – Carolyn Mcleod

Dune – Francine Maisler

It was the hand of God – Massimo Appolloni, Annamaria Sambucco

King Richard – Rich Delia, Avy Kaufman

West Side Story – Cindy Tolan

Best editing

Belfast

Don’t Look Up

Licorice Pizza

No Time To Die

Summer of Soul

Best Photography

Dunes

The Fair of Illusions – Nightmare Alley

No Time To Die

The power of the dog

The Tragedy of Macbeth

Best scenography

Cyrano

Dunes

The French Dispatch

The Fair of Illusions – Nightmare Alley

West Side Story

Best Costumes

Cruella

Cyrano

Dunes

The French Dispatch

The Fair of Illusions – Nightmare Alley

Best makeup and hair

Cruella

Cyrano

Dunes

House of Gucci

Tammy Faye’s eyes

Best soundtrack

Being The Ricardos

Don’t Look Up

Dunes

The French Dispatch

The power of the dog

Best sound

A Quiet Place Part II

Dunes

No Time To Die

Last Night in Soho

West Side Story

Best special effects

Dunes

Free Guy

Ghostbusters: Afterlife

Matrix Resurrections

No Time To Die

Best British Animated Short Film

Affairs of the Art

Do Not Feed The Pigeons

A Film About A Pudding

Homebird

Night of the Living Dread

Robin Robin

Best British Short Film

The Black Cop

Femme

The Palace

Stuffed

The Tunnel