Here are all the Nominations, there is Sorrentino [LISTA]

The nominations for the next Golden Globes have just been announced. Absolute showman Belfast from Kenneth Branagh. Very good too Don’t Look Up, new film by Adam McKay And West Side Story, the latest effort by Steven Spielberg. Great success also for The Power of the Dog and for King Richard and for the two protagonists, respectively Benedict Cumberbatch And Will Smith. Glory also for Italy with It was Paolo Sorrentino’s hand of God candidate for best foreign film. The prizes will be awarded on January 9, 2022. Below is the complete list.

Best Drama Film

Belfast

TAIL

Dunes

King Richard

The Power of the Dog

Best Actor in a Drama Film

Mahershala Ali (Swan Song)

Javier Bardem (Being the Ricardos)

Benedict Cumberbatch (Dog Power)

Will Smith (King Richard)

Denzel Washington (The Tragedy of Macbeth)

Best Actress in a drama film

Jessica Chastain (The Eyes of Tammy Faye)

Olivia Colman (The Lost Daughter)

Nicole Kidman (Being the Ricardos)

Lady Gaga (House of Gucci)

Kristen Stewart (Spencer)

Best Musical or Comedy

Cyrano

Don’t Look Up

Licorice Pizza

Tick, Tick… ​​Boom!

West Side Story

Best Actor in a Motion Picture – Musical or Comedy

Leonardo DiCaprio (Don’t Look Up)

Peter Dinklage (Cyrano)

Andrew Garfield (Tick, Tick… ​​Boom!)

Cooper Hoffman (Licorice Pizza)

Anthony Ramos (In Altura)

Best Actress in a Motion Picture – Musical or Comedy

Marion Cotillard (Annette)

Alana Haim (Licorice Pizza)

Jennifer Lawrence (Don’t Look Up)

Emma Stone (Cruella)

Rachel Zegler (West Side Story)

Best Supporting Actor

Ben Affleck, (The Tender Bar)

Jamie Dornan (Belfast)

Ciarán Hinds (Belfast)

Troy Kotsur (CODA)

Kodi Smit-McPhee (Dog Power)

Best Supporting Actress in a Movie

Caitriona Balfe (Belfast)

Ariana DeBose (West Side Story)

Kirsten Dunst (Dog Power)

Aunjanue Ellis (King Richard)

Ruth Negga (Passing)

Best Director

Kenneth Branagh (Belfast)

Jane Campion (Dog Power)

Maggie Gyllenhaal (The Lost Daughter)

Steven Spielberg (West Side Story)

Denis Villeneuve (Dune)

Best Film Screenplay

Being the Ricardos

Belfast

Don’t Look Up

Licorice Pizza

The power of the dog

Film – foreign language

“Compartment No. 6” (Juho Kuosmanen, Finland)

“Drive My Car” (Ryûsuke Hamaguchi, Japan)

“It was the hand of God” (Paolo Sorrentino, Italy)

“A Hero” (Asghar Farhadi, Iran)

“Madres Parallelas” (Pedro Almodovar, Spain)

Best Animated Film

“Encanto”

“Flee”

“Luca”

“My Sunny Maad”

“Raya and the Last Dragon”

Best Original Score

“Dune” – Hans Zimmer

“Encanto” – Germaine Franco

“The French Dispatch” – Alexandre Desplat

“Madres Parallelas” – Alberto Iglesias

“Dog Power” – Jonny Greenwood

Best Original Song

“Be Alive” from “King Richard” (Beyoncé; written by Beyoncé Knowles-Carter, Dixson)

“Dos Oruguitas” from “Encanto” (Sebastian Yatra; written by Lin-Manuel Miranda)

“Down to Joy” from “Belfast” (written and performed by Van Morrison)

“Here I Am (Singing My Way Home)” from “Respect” (Jennifer Hudson; written by Jamie Alexander Hartman, Hudson, Carole King)

“No Time to Die” from “No Time to Die” (Billie Eilish; written by Eilish, Miles Ale, Finneas O’Connell)

Best TV Series

“Lupine”

“The Morning Show”

“Poses”

“Squid Game”

“Succession”

Best Actor in a Television Series

Brian Cox, “Succession”

Lee Jung-jae, “Squid Game”

Billy Porter, “Pose”

Jeremy Strong, “Succession”

Omar Sy, “Lupine”

Best Actress in a Television Series

Uzo Aduba, “In Treatment”

Jennifer Anison, “The Morning Show”

Christine Baranaski, “The Good Fight”

Elisabeth Moss, “The Handmaid’s Tale”

Mj Rodriguez, “Pose”

Best TV Series – Musical or Comedy

“The Great”

“Hacks”

“Only Murders in the Building”

“Reservation Dogs”

“Ted Lasso”

Best Actress in a Television Series – Musical or Comedy

Hannah Einbeinder, “Hacks”

Elle Fanning, “The Great”

Jean Smart, “Hacks”

Issa Rae, “Insecure”

Tracee Ellis Ross, “black-ish”

Best Mini Series, Anthology Series or Movie Made for Television

“Dopesick”

“Impeachment: American Crime Story”

“Maid”

“Mare of Easttown”

“The Underground Railroad”

Best Actor in a Minisere, Anthology Series or Motion Picture Made for Television

Paul Bettany, “WandaVision”

Oscar Isaac, “Scenes from a Marriage”

Michael Keaton, “Dopesick”

Ewan McGregor, “Halston”

Tahar Rahim, “The Serpent”

Best Actress in a Miniseries, Anthology Series or Motion Picture Made for Television

Jessica Chastain, “Scenes from a Marriage”

Cynthia Erivo, “Genius: Aretha”

Elizabeth Olsen, “WandaVision”

Margaret Qualley, “Maid”

Kate Winslet, “Mare of Easttown”

Best Supporting Actor – Television

Billy Crudup, “The Morning Show”

Kieran Culkin, “Succession”

Mark Duplass, “The Morning Show”

Brett Goldstein, “Ted Lasso”

O Yeong-Su, “Squid Game”

Best Supporting Actress – Television

Jennifer Coolidge, “White Lotus”

Kaitlyn Dever, “Dopesick”

Andie MacDowell, “Maid”

Sarah Snook, “Succession”

Hannah Waddingham, “Ted Lasso”

What do you think? Who will you cheer on at these 2022 Golden Globes?