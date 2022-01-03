here are all the outgoing negotiations

ROME – Via the transfer market, Roma are working to strengthen the squad but also for sell those players which are not part of Mourinho’s plans. The general manager Tiago Pinto is studying different solutions to thin the team, there are many names coming out in the various departments of the squad.

Rome, here is the list of upcoming players

It starts from the defense, with four players who are on the transfer list. Let’s start from Calafiori, the only one that Roma wants to send away on loan to make him play more. The negotiation with the Cagliari is on standby, before giving the final green light, Mourinho wants to be 100% sure that the boy will have the opportunity to take the starting field: it is easy to think that with Dalbert’s farewell the negotiations will be unblocked.

Santon, Fazio and Reynolds are the other outgoing defenders. The former Inter full-back is liked by some Turkish and French clubs, but there could also be interest from Serie A. Fazio Sampdoria is in orbit but the new salary must be discussed and a solution found with Roma for the last five months of the contract. Tiago Pinto does not intend to give bonuses to the two players. Reynolds like Anderlecht and Brugge, but the hypothesis of a return to Mls is also not to be ruled out.

In midfield I’m out Diawara And Villar. The first is busy with his Guinea in the African Cup: on his return he will speak with some interested clubs (like Cagliari but also in France), while for Villar there are the Spanish sirens of Valencia and Elche (both on loan with right of redemption). Borja Mayoral is out: his card is owned by Real Madrid, Roma gave the okay for the farewell and the Spaniard deals with Fiorentina. Another question mark is related to Carles Perez: the Spaniard plays little and with the 3-5-2 has even less chance to prove his worth. The former Barcelona still has fans in Spain, his farewell is not excluded.