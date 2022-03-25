here are all the places to train outdoors

With the return of spring, outdoor sports activities start again, between the sea, parks and the historic center. There are many opportunities to discover the most beautiful corners of Rimini by doing sport ‘en plein air’. As the days get longer and the temperature rises, lovers of active holidays and wellness in Rimini can count on a thousand opportunities. Starting with training in front of the ‘blue lung’ overlooking the sea.

Right on the beach, at the Bagno 26 bathing establishment in Marina Centro, the Wellness Village is one of the addresses for outdoor wellness lovers. In summer and winter sports activities take place here by the sea independently or with professional instructors who hold courses on various activities: from sports walking to crossfit, from yoga to zumba, but also new sports such as calisthenics. Beach volleyball courts are available all year round with changing room service, hot shower and lockers. In particular, from Monday to Friday it is possible to book for both individual and small group functional and myofascial training lessons, through a personalized program. For information www.bagno26rimini.com/sport-e-benessere/.

A few steps, the Technogym training station, in the middle of the Parco del Mare, is the ideal meeting point for those who want to train with the tools available at the training station. For those who love long walks at sunset or enjoy the sun rising from the sea in the morning, Walk on the beach is the ideal activity. Walk on the Beach offers 60 minutes of sporty walking, led by personal trainer Elen Souza, to experience the beach as an open-air gym and stay healthy. The evening appointment is for Wednesday at 6.30 pm, while from May to September we meet on Wednesday at 7.15 pm and Saturday at 8 am, both departing from bathroom 26

Info: www.facebook.com/elensouzapersonaltrainer/.

On the beach and beyond it is also possible to practice the technique of Nordic Walking, a motor activity that allows you to obtain many benefits thanks to the use of sticks. This decidedly outdoor discipline can be practiced twelve months a year and if you want to practice it in company the association La Pedivella organizes Nordic Walking outings on the beach on Wednesdays at 3.00 pm or on Saturday morning at 10.30 am and at 15.00 always with departure from Bagno 14 of Marina Centro. Group or individual lessons of first level Nordic Walking and advanced techniques are also possible. Info: www.lapedivella.com

A short distance away, at bathroom 26 with access from the Parco del Mare, it is also possible to practice the Padel, thanks to the presence of 3 panoramic Padel fields. (Possibility to rent courts and rackets) Info: www.facebook.com/sunpadelrimini. This year the Circolo Up Tennis of Torre Pedrera organizes the Up Summer cup, an amateur tennis and padel championship, in which teams from all over Italy can participate. The Championship runs from 25 April to 20 September and the teams compete on weekends, from Friday to Sunday. An opportunity to meet on the Riviera, play, challenge each other and share a sporting holiday. The winning clubs of the various stages will play the UPSUMMERCUP trophy in the final master in September. Info: www.facebook.com/circolouptennistorrepedrera/

But there is not only the sea: every Saturday at the Parco Marecchia (Ponte di Tiberio area) it is possible to participate in free timed races. Marecchia Parkrun in fact organizes timed races of 5 km open to all. The appointment in Rimini is at the Marecchia Park, at the entrance from Viale Tiberio, every Saturday morning at 8.45 am. Just sign up on the parkrun official website once and for all and bring a printout of your barcode to each run for the timekeeping. The initiative is entirely organized by volunteers and is dedicated both to those who are taking their first steps in the race and to those with more experience. Info: marecchiaoffice@parkrun.com www.parkrun.it/marecchia/

Among the spring events to report in which everyone can participate, there is the RunRise Winter edition, a playful motor walk for charity in Covignano scheduled for Saturday 9 April with departure from the Santuario delle Grazie at 15.99 Info: 335 1270914 www.facebook.com/riminiformutoko/

On April 25, Liberation Day, the motor and non-competitive running event, organized by Uisp Rimini, returns instead, the “48 ^ Camineda Straca” meeting at the Viserba Monte Sports Center and departure at 9.30. On 22 May a race entirely dedicated to children will take place between the Piazza sull’acqua and the Marecchia Park, it is the StraRimini Baby, the mini playful motor walk for the little ones that will anticipate the return, in 2023, of the traditional half marathon of Rimini.

At Easter on the beach of Rimini one of the main events that historically characterized the start of the season of spring events on the beach returns: the Paganello, the international Beach Ultimate tournament, the sport of Frisbee played on the sand. The 31st edition of the Paganello will bring to Rimini the best performers of the sports that are practiced with frisbee and that will invade the beach from baths 34 to 42, from 16 to 18 April. An event dedicated to sport, the meeting of young people from all over the world, of peace. Info www.paganello.com From 13 to 15 May, on the beach of Viserba, beaches 29-36, the International Tchoukball Festival, an opportunity to discover a sport that combines spectacle, fair play, competition and friendship. Do not forget the event par excellence dedicated to fitness, wellness and sport, which returns to the Rimini Fair from 2 to 5 June: Rimini Wellnesswhich will then start the summer events.

The closer you get to the summer, the greater the activities proposed for outdoor living. Starting from the month of May also in the historic center, at the Tiberius Bridge or at the Port, the Fluxo “outdoor gym” organizes, from Monday to Thursday, a variety of activities, from capoeira to functional training, giving participants the opportunity to choose the single course or mix them as they wish (www.fluxomovement.it/). From 2 to 26 May we begin with Fluxo Start, an outdoor physical activity with different levels of intensity, conducted by professional instructors during lunch breaks from Monday to Thursday from 13.30 to 14.30. From 13 June the activity changes hours: from Monday to Thursday from 7.00 to 8.00 and from 19.00 to 21.00 and adds a new location: in addition to the Tiberius Bridge and the port, in Piazzale Boscovich, I also ran at the Parco del Mare, in the Miramare area at Via Oliveti. Info: 347-1224480.

Even meditation, the search for psycho-physical well-being, in a word yoga, will accompany Rimini throughout the summer. From May to October, every Sunday, overlooking the riverbed where the Tiberius Bridge bathes, Rimini Yogi will hold Hatha Yoga courses traditional at the square on the water. The classes, lasting about 70 minutes, are for both beginners and experienced practitioners. Hours: in May, September and October every Sunday at 10am; in June, July and August, every Sunday at 7pm. On site there are mats available by reservation for those without them. Info: 3315285154 www.instagram.com/riminiyogi/. Also bicycle lovers can enjoy a wide range of opportunities in Rimini. There are numerous routes that allow you to get to know the city and the hinterland, combining the pleasure of discovery with feeling good pedaling. For info: www.visitrimini.com/una-meravigliosa-terra/rimini-in-sella-dal-mare-al-monte/