here are all the protagonists – S&H ​​Magazine

The Monreale Literary Festival reaches its third edition and is preparing to animate the municipality of Medio Campidano in the second weekend of September. This year’s theme, “Suburbs and centers. The culture of encounter “, reflects the main idea of ​​the event, that is the meeting between the public and the authors.

“The success of the two previous editions was an incentive for us not to give up despite the difficulties, the onerous commitment and the careful study that the organization of a festival of this magnitude entails.” says Francesca Spanu. “The participation has been growing in the previous two years, we aim to confirm this positive trend. We worked for a whole year thinking about the desire for culture, entertainment, the importance of the meeting between authors and the public and the positive effects that the event has on the community and commercial activities. The accommodation facilities of San Gavino have been full for some time for the days of the festival, an unequivocal sign of satisfaction even from those arriving from outside.Spanu concludes.

There will be four days full of meetings, presentations, round tables and workshops that will see important exponents of the island and national literary, editorial and journalistic panorama alternate. Godfather and godmother of the third edition are the Sangavinese writer Andrea Pau and the Neapolitan writer Patrizia Rinaldi.

The Monreale Literary Festival begins Thursday 9 September at 5 pm in Mereu house with greetings frommunicipal administration, of the artistic director Francesca Spanu and the deputy director Andrea Fulgheri. Presents Alberto Ibba.

The evening continues at 17:30 with the thematic meeting “The Network – Festivals. Meeting, discussion, introduction to the Festival and exchange of experiences “. Representatives of some of the most famous island literary festivals and associations operating in the sector participate: Iglesias Book Fair, Florinas in Giallo, On the other side of the sea (Alghero), Festival dell’Altrove (Guasila), paper (Sardara), BaB Festival – Bimbi a Bordo (Guspini), Strangius Festival (Serramanna), Jane Austen’s Club Sardinia. Moderated by Andrea Fulgheri.

At 18:30, meeting with the author Andrea Pau who will talk to Romano De Marco about the novels Europe River, Lorenzo Lodato and the countdown And The third floor.

The evening appointment – in Marconi square – is scheduled for 21 with Piergiorgio Pulixi and his latest novel A heart attack. Introduced by Alberto Ibba, they dialogue with the author Paolo De Angelis, Francesca Spanu and Alessandra Ghiani.

Friday 10th September at 9:30, at Barket Caffè, Giorgio Binnella And Claudia Musio present their respective novels The shadows inside And Butterflies in the wind. They talk with the authors Andrea Fulgheri and Alice Cruccu.

At 11, Casa Mereu hosts the round table “The publishing crisis” with Mauro Morellini (Morellini Publisher), Francesco Cheratzu (Condaghes), Giuseppe Podda (Mistral Editions), Luca Briasco (Minimum Fax), Sara Bilotti, Romano De Marco, Antonio Lanzetta, Alessandro Marongiu And Luca Mirarchi. Moderated by Eleonora Carta.

The afternoon events resume in Civis space at 16 with the meeting “Journalism today. Chronicles and investigation “. Speakers Claudia Sarritzu, Paolo Mastino, Stefano Lamorgese, Paolo Foschi, Manuel Scordo And Andrea Manunza. Moderated by Alessandra Ghiani.

At 17, in Mereu house, Paola Musa And Cecilia Parodi present their respective novels Nobody under the bed And The white light of the morning. Sara Bilotti leads the event.

At 18, Gianni Usai presents his novel The sixth note with Patrizia Rinaldi. The event is organized in collaboration with the Sardara Paper Dialogues Festival. At 19, Livia Sambrotta presents Don’t save me. Dialogue with the author Piergiorgio Pulixi. At 20, Luca Ammirati presents his novel The beginning of everything with Francesca Spanu.

The last appointment of the day will be in Marconi square at 21 with the presentation of the novel by Remo Rapino Life, death and miracles of Bonfiglio Liborio, winner of the Campiello Prize 2020. Introduced by Alberto Ibba, dialogue with the author Luca Briasco and Andrea Pau.

Saturday 11th September at 9.30, at Quelleras Bar, Emiliano Longobardi presents his comic novel Rusty Dogs. At the same time, the association Chine Vaganti presents the anthology Cagliari 1970. Moderated by Andrea Fulgheri, Andrea Pau and Daniele Mocci.

At 10:30, in Mereu house, Roberta Balestrucci Fancellu presents his novel Margherita Hack. Cycling among the stars. Talk to the author Pina Doi.

At half past eleven, Daniele Mocci And Luca Usai present Beaver tail. Dialogue with the authors Roberta Balestrucci with the participation of little Camilla Spanu.

It resumes at 16:30, always in the Mereu house, with Patrizia Rinaldi, Luca Trapanese and little Alba, presenting their novel We will amaze you with special flaws in the company of Andrea Pau.

At 18, Eva Giovannini presents his graphic novel Oriana Fallaci. Dialogue with the author Luca Briasco. At 19, Cristina Caboni and Francesca Spanu converse with Sara Rattaro about his career and his novels, including Shine as bright as you can And A simple happiness.

Closes the day Diego De Silva with the speakers Romano De Marco and Patrizia Rinaldi, who will discover the author’s career between literature and cinema. Appointment at 21 in Marconi square.

Sunday 12th September at 9:30, at Barket Caffè, Giovanni Manca presents his essay Sergio Atzeni, the four steps before farewell. Dialogue with the author Rossana Copez. The event is organized in collaboration with the Sardara Paper Dialogues Festival.

At 10:30 continue in Mereu house with Daniele Mocci presenting his novel The memory of scissors with Alessandra Mocci and Francesca Spanu. At half past eleven, Roberto Delogu presents Blackout with Massimiliano Podda.

It resumes at 16:30, always in the Mereu house, with the round table “From the novel to the TV series”. Speakers Patrizia Rinaldi, Gabriella Genisi, Diego De Silva And Romano De Marco. Moderated by Andrea Fulgheri.

At 17:30, an event in Sardinian language: Cristian Urru And Francesco Abate present Òja, or ma ‘, Sardinian translation of the novel My mother and other disasters by Francesco Abate. Moderated by Daniele Mocci and Andrea Pau.

At 19, Gianluca Morozzi And Gabriella Genisi present their novels Prisma and the rules of Santa Croce. They converse with the authors Romano De Marco and Antonio Lanzetta.

At 20:30, in Marconi square, the poetic reading of Savina Dolores Massa based on the silloge And now ask yourself why you are left alone, with the musical accompaniment of the pianist Liliya Akhmetzyanova.

The third edition of the Monreale Literary Festival will close in Marconi square, give her 21:30, with Francesco Abate and his novel The crimes of the salt pan. They converse with the author Giorgio Pia and Francesca Spanu.

During the Festival they will be held five free workshops. The September 9, at 10:30, laboratory of cartoon held by Daniele Mocci, Andrea Pau And Jean Claudio Vinci, intended for participants aged 9 and over (2 hours). Parents’ authorization is required for minors. At 15, laboratory of expressive reading edited by Giorgio Binnella (2 hours).

L’Sept. 11, at 9:30, the laboratory is foreseen “What is Yellow and, above all, how is it spelled?”, led by Romano de Marco (2 hours). At 15, course of creative writing with Sara Rattaro (an hour and a half).

The September 12, starting from 9:30, Romano De Marco will take care of the laboratory “Rules of survival for first-time writers” (2 hours).

All the workshops are limited. Registration is therefore required to be formalized with an e-mail to festivalletterariodelmonreale@gmail.com.

During the days of the festival it will be possible to visit some exhibitions: al Civis, “Gennas and caras de Santuengiu” of the painter Giacomo Putzu, and at the Mereu house “It’s never late” of the painter Emanuela Cruccu. To the Civis it will also be possible to visit theexhibition of medieval clothes from the Judicial period by Eleonora D’Arborea edited by Medieval Company of San Gavino Monreale.

As required by the rules on the containment and management of the epidemiological emergency from COVID-19, entry and participation in the events will be allowed in compliance with the provisions of the law and only if equipped with a green pass. The organization will arrange the seats with the distance required by law.