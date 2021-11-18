Here are all the risks of the Superbonus 110%

He started with the best of intentions but, along the way, numerous critical issues emerged: we are talking about the Super bonus 110%, born as a tool to fix the house without spending a single euro. Along the way, however, many doubts have emerged, let’s see which ones.

The meaning of Superbonus 110%

It may seem superfluous but it is good to remember that this measure launched by the state is “ a subsidy introduced by the Relaunch decree which raises the deduction rate of expenses incurred for specific interventions in the field of energy efficiency, anti-seismic interventions, installation of photovoltaic systems or infrastructures for recharging electric vehicles in buildings to 110% “. And so far, here we are. The bonus extended until the end of 2023 (therefore for another two years) presents, however, numerous critical issues: one of the greatest risks, it seems far-fetched, is that of having to pay everything out of your own pocket as it will happen to the owners of houses but with an ISEE higher than 25 thousand euros because in the first version of the maxi-concession this limit did not exist.

The risks on the invoice

One of the major incentives concerns the possibility of recovering, obviously, all the expenses incurred through the transfer of the tax credit or the discount on the invoice: unfortunately, however, this situation happens to fail. As reported by laleggepertutti, to apply the superbonus, the tax authorities refer to the contract between the person entrusting the work and the company that carries it out. To ensure that you can enjoy the benefit, it is necessary that a technical enabled certifies the real energy saving thanks to the works and the jump of two energy classes (or one, if the double passage is impossible to do) as required by the standard. However, if the company fails or the content of the certification is not respected, the Revenue Agency could decide to get the full sum paid by the person who started the work (i.e. the poor citizen).

There is no company for interventions

It seems a paradox, but one or more companies can refuse to do the work because, as stated by many entrepreneurs, “the game is not worth the candle”: the main problem is that the 2020 rule imposes certain prices that must not be exceeded. The first task of the qualified technician, in fact, is to check that these figures remain below what is established by the Ministry of Economic Development. The law does not impose the price of the materials, which is why if the material to make a thermal coat is raised, the company would find itself displaced earning very little (or nothing) preferring to carry out other works. Or, as has already happened, the alternative is represented by the black payment of part of the work, risking heavy penalties.

Wrong energy assessment

Another risk, not so remote, is that of calculating in a manner incorrect the energy evaluation realizing that, at the end of the works, it will not arrive where initially promised. To avoid making a mistake at the start, we must not rely on the first technician on the Internet but on referenced and enabled people who know what they are going to do: the evaluation of the energy performance of a building is not obvious and even the smallest details must be calculated, from the heat loss of walls and roofs to the replacement of a boiler where a thermal coat may not be sufficient. In short, the risks are lurking: take precautions before you have to regret having started the work.