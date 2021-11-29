News

here are all the stars of Bryan Adams

Photo of Zach Shipman Zach Shipman1 hour ago
0 18 2 minutes read

Pirelli unveils “On the Road”, his 2022 calendar featuring some of the biggest names in the music industry, including Iggy Pop, Cher, Grimes and Jennifer Hudson. Canadian singer Bryan Adams becomes a photographer.

Pirelli Calendar 2022

This new edition of the famous calendar, paused last year due to the coronavirus, was taken by the Canadian singer-turned-photographer Bryan Adams. The new year, according to the press release will be dedicated to «the greatest talents in the world of music».
“On the road is where I’ve been for the last 45 years”, he confesses Adams in the declaration, “Because the life of a musician is made up of roads, travels, waiting in hotels, hours in the backstage”.

From 1964, the Pirelli calendar has been interpreted by a total of 37 photographers – including Annie Leibovitz, Mario Testino And Herb Ritts. Unearth an impressive roster of talents, such as models Kate Moss And Naomi Campbell. AND, actresses like Sophia Loren And Maggie Cheung. For the calendar 2017, Peter Lindbergh captures a crowd of actors of Hollywood, including Uma Thurman And Kate Winslet, in a series of black and white portraits.

Pirelli Calendar 2022

The version 2022, which is the 48th edition of the Italian tire company, is a careful look into the life of a traveling artist. From the glamorous multi-story billboards soaring above street level to the remnants of room service. Silver bells scattered aside, half-eaten salads and empty glasses of water. The photographs follow a playful story arc: every month Adams introduces not just a new star, but a new scene.

Pirelli

For May, the sentence “Enter the backstage” introduces three images of Cher striding through the labyrinthine corridors of an unnamed club like a stage manager. In November, just the word “Aftershow” accompanies several photos of Rita Ora posing inside a bathtub. Each month also has a timestamp, which means the story of life on the road to Adams it is well packaged to represent the span of a single day. Starting from January at 7:45 am and until the wee hours of a December morning at 4:12 am.

Pirelli

It’s rock star iconography at its best, drawing on beloved images of broken lipsticks, abandoned microphones, and stars perched on pianos. The entire calendar was shot in just three days, with most of the celebrities photographed at Los Angeles at the Chateau Marmont or the Palace Theater. While the photos of Saweetie were taken byHotel La Scalinatella of Capri. Adams himself closes the calendar, with a self-portrait in an aviator suit and the melancholy kicker: “On the way to the next show”.

>> Pirelli 2020 calendar: from Emma Watson to Rosalia in the role of Juliet


Photo of Zach Shipman Zach Shipman1 hour ago
0 18 2 minutes read
Photo of Zach Shipman

Zach Shipman

Zach is 47 years old and writes gaming technology and entertainment news for us. Every news of him is very true, so he is our writer. Suhail has 5 years of writing experience. Zach Email: zach@d1softballnews.com

Related Articles

Al Bano and Bersani among the victims

October 22, 2021

all the mistakes of A Head held high, one of the first films with Dwayne Johnson

September 10, 2021

Leonardo DiCaprio in Martin Scorsese’s new film: the first image

September 16, 2021

Malcolm X, the fight is made in series: the daughter of the leader tells the icon dad

3 weeks ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button