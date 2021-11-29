here are all the stars of Bryan Adams

Pirelli unveils “On the Road”, his 2022 calendar featuring some of the biggest names in the music industry, including Iggy Pop, Cher, Grimes and Jennifer Hudson. Canadian singer Bryan Adams becomes a photographer.

Pirelli Calendar 2022

This new edition of the famous calendar, paused last year due to the coronavirus, was taken by the Canadian singer-turned-photographer Bryan Adams. The new year, according to the press release will be dedicated to «the greatest talents in the world of music».

“On the road is where I’ve been for the last 45 years”, he confesses Adams in the declaration, “Because the life of a musician is made up of roads, travels, waiting in hotels, hours in the backstage”.

From 1964, the Pirelli calendar has been interpreted by a total of 37 photographers – including Annie Leibovitz, Mario Testino And Herb Ritts. Unearth an impressive roster of talents, such as models Kate Moss And Naomi Campbell. AND, actresses like Sophia Loren And Maggie Cheung. For the calendar 2017, Peter Lindbergh captures a crowd of actors of Hollywood, including Uma Thurman And Kate Winslet, in a series of black and white portraits.

The version 2022, which is the 48th edition of the Italian tire company, is a careful look into the life of a traveling artist. From the glamorous multi-story billboards soaring above street level to the remnants of room service. Silver bells scattered aside, half-eaten salads and empty glasses of water. The photographs follow a playful story arc: every month Adams introduces not just a new star, but a new scene.

Pirelli

For May, the sentence “Enter the backstage” introduces three images of Cher striding through the labyrinthine corridors of an unnamed club like a stage manager. In November, just the word “Aftershow” accompanies several photos of Rita Ora posing inside a bathtub. Each month also has a timestamp, which means the story of life on the road to Adams it is well packaged to represent the span of a single day. Starting from January at 7:45 am and until the wee hours of a December morning at 4:12 am.

It’s rock star iconography at its best, drawing on beloved images of broken lipsticks, abandoned microphones, and stars perched on pianos. The entire calendar was shot in just three days, with most of the celebrities photographed at Los Angeles at the Chateau Marmont or the Palace Theater. While the photos of Saweetie were taken byHotel La Scalinatella of Capri. Adams himself closes the calendar, with a self-portrait in an aviator suit and the melancholy kicker: “On the way to the next show”.

