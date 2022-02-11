Here are all the updates since Musk’s latest presentation at Starbase

Finally Musk’s long-awaited conference on Starship project developments took place this morning at 03:00 CEST. It was from September 2019 that the company had not organized an event of this type. Since then SpaceX has flown seven different prototypes, including five complete versions of Starship that have exceeded 10 km in height. With the new presentation Musk gave an overview of what Starship is now, without going into too much detail, leaving many questions still unanswered. On the other hand, it showed the Raptor 2 engine for the first time.

The event was held at the Starbase test site, with the stage made on the landing pad. In the background Mechazilla, holding the Starship positioned above the Super Heavy. It is the second time that Ship20 and Booster 4 have been merged, composing the largest rocket ever built by humans. Unlike what happened in August, however, this operation was performed by Mechazilla.

The presentation. A lot of hype, little news

As usual, Musk began the presentation by talking about man’s need to become a multiplanetary species. To do this it is essential to develop reusable media. He then gave an overview of the results obtained with the Falcon 9, which have successfully completed 144 missions. Of these, 83 performed with reused boosters. Musk then again stated that the focus is on the reusability of Starship and Super Heavy. With future operational missions in Earth orbit, SpaceX expects to be able recover a Starship with a time ranging from 6 to 8 hours. For the booster instead it will only take an hour.

No news regarding the design of the two rockets, despite Musk’s latest statements on Twitter. The official confirmation of the height of the Super Heavy arrives, which goes from 70m to 69m. The booster will also be powered by 33 Raptor, the maximum number of engines that can be placed in the 9m diameter. Starship will be able to transport between 100 and 150 tons of cargo into space. Much will depend, however, on the success of the refueling operations in orbit. Musk expects to conduct initial docking tests between two different Starships in orbit by the end of next year. Thanks to the Dragon capsule, SpaceX has already obtained a lot of data on docking maneuvers. According to Musk, the operations to hook two identical vehicles and both designed by them, will be easier. In the following video, an updated presentation of the voyage to Mars of a crewed Starship.

As for the Starbase base, in the future it could become an advanced research and development center for the Starship project. The operational missions instead will start from Florida. At Cape Canaveral, SpaceX has begun construction of both launch infrastructure at Complex 39A and buildings for rocket construction. An updated and improved version of Starbase. Stage 0, that is, all the structures that are on the ground and support the launches, required design efforts equal to those of Starship and Super Heavy. This is especially true for Mechazilla. With the experience gained in Texas, jobs in Florida will be able to progress faster.

Musk has in fact stated that the 39A could be used as a backup pad in case there are problems or further delays in obtaining permits from the Federal Aviation Administration. When asked by reporters about Starship’s first space flight, Musk was very vague. The goal is to carry it out by the end of the year, and there are still many works to achieve this goal. We may therefore have to wait several months before attending this event.

The Raptor V2, the real protagonists

Two different Raptor engines were also placed near the stage, to show the differences between the first and second version. As you can see, the new engine is much “leaner” than the version used so far. Musk in fact underlined that it was a real redesing, as the engineers had to modify many parts and above all they eliminated many. The biggest challenge was designing the combustion chamber so that it does not melt due to the high temperatures that are generated. A problem still not fully resolved and on which SpaceX is working, but Musk said today that the solution is very close. The new engine in development is what has occupied Musk the most in the last period, along with Tesla’s fully autonomous driving software.

The new engine is capable of generate 230 tons of thrustwith a pressure in the combustion chamber equal to 300 bar. But Musk said they can go even further, reaching a thrust of 250 tons. During the last tests carried out, the maximum thrust peak was 247 tons. Not only better performance, the production cost of a Raptor 2 is half that of the previous version. This will therefore save both on the production cost of the rockets and on launch prices.

Still uncertain is the number of Raptor that the Starship will be equipped with, which could go from the current 6 to 9. The engines will also be a fundamental element for the Starship in the human transport version. Like the Super Dracos, Musk expects the Raptors to be able to pull the Starship away from the Super Heavy in case it has problems during launch.

Conclusion

Elon Musk’s presentation at Starbase was rather cold and with little change. Some key and highly anticipated information was missing, such as the date for the first orbital flight or new information on the Crew version. On the other hand we have first seen the Raptor V2 engine and Starship staking, which took place for the first time with Mechazilla’s chopsticks. After several tests carried out on the mechanisms that allow Mechazilla’s arms to move, SpaceX has in fact decided to use them to re-assemble the Starship on the booster.

The maneuvers began on February 7, with the positioning of the Super Heavy on the launch pad. For this operation SpaceX relied on the crane already used to move the various prototypes to the construction site, therefore without the intervention of the chopsticks. The workers then transported the Ship20 to the base of the tower. Before lifting the prototype, the technicians checked the correct alignment of the four attachment points, two on each side, with the pins on the arms.

After completing the checks, Mechazilla had to rotate the Quick Disconnect Arm (QDA) outwards to free the passage of the arms that raised the Starship. Once the Starship reached the top of the tower, the QDA returned to position and hooked onto the top of the Super Heavy, thus providing more stability to the entire rocket. SpaceX monitored the entire maneuver both from the ground and with the use of different drones.

Continue to follow Astrospace.it on the Telegram channelon the Facebook page, on ours Youtube channel and obviously also on Instagram. Don’t miss any of our articles and updates on the aerospace and space exploration industry.