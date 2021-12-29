Here are Arcane Research’s predictions for 2022

Arcane Research, a blockchain analytics firm, shared its final report for 2021, offering forecasts for the upcoming year in the cryptocurrency markets.

The report “The Weekly UpdateArcane’s focuses on Bitcoin (BTC) and Ether (ETH), but also delves into other major currencies, decentralized finance (DeFi), memecoins, non-fungible tokens (NFTs), derivatives, and more.

“In 2022, Bitcoin will yield more than the S&P 500”

The report highlighted how Bitcoin has outperformed the S&P 500 index over the past year. Bitcoin gained 73%, versus 28% for the S&P 500, assuming the trend could continue next year. The S&P 500 index refers to the 500 largest companies listed on the American stock exchanges.

“XRP and Cardano will abandon the top 10”

Arcane also highlighted Binance Coin (BNB) huge gains this year, peaking around 1,600% in May and ending the year with 1,344%. Furthermore, based on the growth in market capitalization of altcoins such as Solana (SOL) and Terra (LUNA), along with the euphoria for NFTs, analysts expect XRP and Cardano (ADA) to slide from the top 10.

Alternative layer ones will continue to outperform ETH

While ETH outperformed BTC this year with a gain of 455% versus 73%, other layer-1 blockchains have made far more than ETH. Layer-one is a term that refers to autonomous blockchains, not based on other networks. Terra Luna ends 2021 with an increase of 14,823%, Fantom of 13,549%.

More and more traditional gaming companies will take an interest in NFTs

This year was also marked by massive NFT sales: according to DappRadar, blockchain games like Splinterlands and Alien Worlds have around 526,000 daily active users. Arcane predicts that traditional gaming companies will launch into the NFT sector in 2022, attempting to capitalize on this thriving market.

Many crypto companies will go public

On April 14th, we witnessed the public listing of Coinbase, which currently boasts a market cap of $ 72 billion. The five largest public cryptocurrency company listings expected for 2022 are all currently valued at between $ 9 and $ 1.5 billion.

By the end of 2022, Bitcoin ETFs will hold more than one million BTC

In 2021, several exchange-traded funds (ETFs) based on Bitcoin futures were launched. They currently hold approximately 846,309 BTC in total. Arcane reports that growth will only continue through 2022.

Related: Ethereum whales sell ETH as the price slides below $ 4,000

“The hashrate will be even more geographically distributed”

When China banned mining, Bitcoin’s global hash rate dropped sharply, only to recover fully. Now the United States leads the computing power of the network, followed by Kazakhstan and Russia. Arcane speculates that miners will spread out even more in regions like Latin America.