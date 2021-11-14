here are consoles that are difficult or impossible to find

From large consoles to postponed projects, difficulties in semiconductor production and supply will have repercussions on the buying season.

The chip and logistics crises resulting from the coronavirus pandemic and its aftermath will have a negative impact on electronics-based Christmas shopping, and in particular on the availability and availability of some of the consoles and gaming products most requested. Fear has been in the air for weeks, but as the season approaches Christmas shopping they are multiplying even the ominous omens on production and shipping of these gadgets.

The dilemmas of the greats

The unavailability of PlayStation 5 it has been a fact for months now, that is, since the console’s release on the market exactly one year ago. For 12 months now the situation has not improved, on the contrary: only a few days Sony has revised downwards the production objectives of the console precisely because of the protracted logistical difficulties that are affecting the transport sector and the manufacturing of electronic components. Shortly before, it was Nintendo’s turn, which due to the semiconductor crisis lowered its revenue forecasts by a million and a half. Nintendo Switch for the fiscal year ending March 2022.

Projects postponed

If finding a PS5 or Switch is going to be more difficult than expected, get your hands on Steam Deck by Valve it will be impossible. The pocket PC with Linux operating system is one of the most interesting machines for the videogame panorama announced in recent years, but the economic situation of these months will postpone its release until February, or after the Christmas season is over. Another project at the crossroads of whimsy and portability and fallen victim to the chip crisis is the PlayDate of Panic, the “hand-cranked console” based on a black and white screen and on games from the world of independent developers: the initiative has been gathering for years the enthusiasm of a small but devoted community of gamers, but right on the brink arrival was hit by a supply block that will delay its launch to 2022.

Chips are not enough, Apple halts iPad production to save iPhones

Problems across the board

Among the other products affected, there is no shortage of video cards, and in particular the latest generation units produced by Nvidia: sought after by both gamers and miners, they have been substantially absent from the shelves of retailers for months now and will continue to be so in the near future. For iPhone 13 finally, the situation is slightly better: buying one in time for Christmas is not impossible (as long as you move in advance) but the device is not yet perceived as a real gaming machine by enthusiasts.