here are deadlines and how to do the calculations to avoid fines and penalties

In a few days, January 31st, the first deadline of the year for those who have to pay the car tax will start: it concerns motorists whose tax has expired in the last month of December 2021. In fact, in almost all Regions the payment deadline is the last day of the month following the deadline. Extensions are not valid this year expected in 2020 and 2021 due to a Covid pandemic and health emergency. The stamp duty must therefore be paid. And it is better to do it in time to avoid fines and penalties.

“Lighter” car tax for Euro 6 in South Tyrol. Province President: “A step forward for sustainability”

Car inspection, from Tuesday 2 November the maxi-increase of 22% is triggered: but for some there is a bonus

HOW MUCH YOU PAY

The amount to be paid varies according to the environmental class of your vehicle and the power of the engine. The environmental class (Euro 1, 2, 3 etc.) is found in box 2 of the oldest registration certificates. In the new ones it is found at letter V.9 of box 2. Other information is found in box 3.

The engine power lies on the vehicle registration document in field “P.2”.

Generally polluting vehicles pay more. A euro 0 vehicle, for example, pays 3 euros per Kilowatt up to 100, the figure rises to 4.5 euros for cars over 100 kW. One Euro 1 pays € 2.90 up to 100 kW, above this limit pays € 4.35. One Euro pays from 2.80 euros to 4.20 euros. The Euro 3 from 2.70 euros to 4.05 euros. From Euro 4 up to Euro 6 you pay from € 2.58 to € 3.87.

On the Aci website (Automobil club d’Italia) you can enter the data to make the precise calculation and check the amount to be paid.

HOW TO PAY

You can pay through pagoPA, the computerized system of the Public Administration.

Or through Home Banking; Poste Italiane (both online at the site and at physical counters); the Sisal and Lottomatica stores; in some regions with bank domiciliation (for example in Lombardy); through authorized ATMs; with the pagoBollo service of the ACI website;

with app IO (not in all regions); through Satispay.

THE EXEMPTIONS

Some cars enjoy discounts and concessions.

For cars and motorbikes of historical and collecting interest with more than 20 years and less than 30 years there is a discount of 50% of the amount of the car tax.

The new cars hybrid or electric, purchased in 2019, enjoy full exemption from the stamp duty for a period of 3 or 5 years, depending on the region.

Total exemption also for vehicles used for the transport of people with disability. These are the categories: blind; deaf; people with disabilities and psychic or mental handicaps who are entitled to accompanying allowances; people with disabilities and with severe limitation of walking ability or suffering from multiple disabilities; people with disabilities with reduced or impaired motor skills.