Here are finally the first images of Drake’s Nike Air Force 1 “Certified Lover Boy”

In July 2021, images of a collaboration between Drake and Nike, conceived for the release of the Canadian rapper’s sixth studio album, Certified Lover Boy, have made the rounds on social networks. Levi Bent-Lee and Ovrnundr got their hands on the prototype of a Drake-designed Nike Air Force One. The design is simple, it’s a replica of the AF1 OG, but with subtle changes like the “Love You Forever” lettering on the heel and heart-shaped insoles.

The leak happened before Drake announced his Nocta Hot Step Terra, which was released this year, and little was heard of these sneakers afterwards. With the multiple releases of the funky and futuristic Terras, it seemed like the Air Force Ones had been forgotten. Indeed, with the release of Certified Lover Boy last fall and a new album (Honestly, Nevermind) that just arrived, Drake had surely put the sneakers aside. One Twitter user, however, asserted with confidence that “Nike delayed their release because the little hearts on the bottom were hard to manufacture”.

Today, sneakers are once again in the news. Yesterday official images provided by Nike surfaced which had Drake fans wondering when the sneakers would be released. Upcoming pairs come in a “Triple White” colorway, with a leather upper and bronze-colored “AF1” laces.