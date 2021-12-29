here are five things you should never do

Be careful when using Whatsapp, as there are five very common practices that could cost you dearly. Let’s go into the details and see what there is to know.

In an era like the present one in which we are all always connected, the various technological devices, such as the smartphone. On the other hand, there are various services available, thanks to which you can communicate at any time with friends and relatives even if they are physically very far from us. Among these is Whatsapp, which turns out to be the most popular and used instant messaging application in everyday life.

Starting from voice messages, passing through photos, up to videos, in fact, there are so many times we use this app. At the same time it is always invited to never let your guard down, as long as there are five practices very common that could cost you dearly. So let’s go into the details and see everything there is to know about it.

Whatsapp, watch out for these 5 errors: here’s what you should never do

Send messages, both written and spoken, via Whatsapp it has now become, for many, a daily habit. At the same time, however, there are pitfalls. We are not only talking about scam attempts, but also about those who try to exploit this application to spy on the conversations of others. For this reason, some time ago, we saw together how to find out if someone spies on us on Whatsapp.

Well, in this context, moreover, we invite you to pay attention to five very common practices that could cost you dearly, as they I risk the security of my account. But what is it about? Well, going into the details you need to know that, as reported by GQ Italy, these are the five things you should never do, namely:

Open links that arrive in chat. Before clicking on any link that reaches us on Whatsapp it is good to be careful, in order to avoid possible inconveniences, such as compromising the security of your smartphone. In case of doubt, if an acquaintance is sending the message, it is advisable to write or call the sender, in order to be sure that it is not a spam or virus link. Automatic media download. An operation, the latter, not recommended if you do not have an advantageous subscription or enough space on your device. In this case, in fact, you risk being consumed data and space due to unnecessary photos and videos that are downloaded automatically. In order to avoid possible inconveniences, therefore, we invite you to go to Settings, Data and storage and thus remove the automatic download. Use Whatsapp Web without logging out properly. When we use Whatsapp Web it is good to remember to log out correctly when we decide to log out. Otherwise, in fact, there is a risk that someone may later open the application on the same device and access their conversations. Send photos or sensitive data. While it is true that conversations are inaccessible thanks to end-to-end encryption, this cannot always be said for the data that is saved on Google Drive or iCloud, as it can be accessed from the outside. Precisely for this reason we invite you to pay the utmost attention. Disable automatic backup. While it is true that data saved on external platforms are not always safe, at the same time it is advisable not to disable automatic backup. Thanks to the latter, in fact, we do not risk losing our data in the event that, for example, we decide to change our phone or even worse we lose it.

Starting from the use of Whatsapp Web up to the opening of untrusted links, therefore, there are several very common practices to which particular attention must be paid Attention, in order to avoid having to deal with unpleasant inconveniences.