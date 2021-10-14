News

Here are four altcoins destined for success like bitcoin and ethereum

Posted on
Loading...
Advertisements

In a new interview on Anthony Pompliano’s YouTube channel, Goldman Sachs investor and former executive Raoul Pal named four crypto assets with rapid network adoption trajectories that he believes would mirror those registered by bitcoin and ethereum.

The CEO of Real Vision said that the adoption rate of the solana (SOL) smart contract platform almost perfectly mirrors that of ethereum. Pal then named three more smart contract platforms that he says is gaining wide adoption of the network, thereby increasing in value.

“The others who are in that phase of rapid growth and adoption where you see exponential price increases more than anything else are obviously terra, probably avalanche and probably polkadot. And I think they will all do well in this cycle. And, like ethereum, later they will all collapse, then from there we will see how things will develop ”. Terra (LUNA), Avalanche (AVAX) and Polkadot (DOT) are currently trading at around $ 37.27, $ 54.40 and $ 33.69 respectively.

Loading...
Advertisements

When asked about the importance of blockchain decentralization from an investment point of view, Pal replied: “It’s the risk curve. This is why bitcoin is at the bottom of the risk list: it is the basic asset because it is the most decentralized. But once you go further, crypto assets become less decentralized, so they are riskier assets. It doesn’t mean they don’t play a role, but they can’t necessarily play the role of being that type of reserve asset. They have an element of risk that is more difficult to interpret ”.

Loading...
Advertisements

Related Items:
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Most Popular

1.8K
News

Bitcoin: Miami will allow the payment of taxes in crypto
704
News

Ripple: sensational agreement with a large bank
569
News

Cinema, all films out in October
553
News

the most surprising sentimental comedy of the year arrives at the cinema
477
News

Ethereum can increase by 7000%: the fractal that everyone was waiting for has appeared
419
News

Indiana Jones 5, turns to Cefalù, Harrison Ford has arrived
370
News

Cryptocurrency market: from Bitcoin to Ethereum, here are the cryptocurrencies to monitor today
333
News

Vitalik Buterin of ethereum responds to his followers
326
News

BRZRKR: Keanu Reeves at work on the Netflix adaptation
293
News

Bitcoin stable, boom for Ethereum and Cardano
D1SoftBallNews.com is one of the most important independent realities active in the panorama of digital media. Every day it makes available to its reader’s contents updated in real-time and is organized in vertical thematic channels.

Copyright © 2021 D1SoftBallNews.com

To Top