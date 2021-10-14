Here are four altcoins destined for success like bitcoin and ethereum

In a new interview on Anthony Pompliano’s YouTube channel, Goldman Sachs investor and former executive Raoul Pal named four crypto assets with rapid network adoption trajectories that he believes would mirror those registered by bitcoin and ethereum.

The CEO of Real Vision said that the adoption rate of the solana (SOL) smart contract platform almost perfectly mirrors that of ethereum. Pal then named three more smart contract platforms that he says is gaining wide adoption of the network, thereby increasing in value.

“The others who are in that phase of rapid growth and adoption where you see exponential price increases more than anything else are obviously terra, probably avalanche and probably polkadot. And I think they will all do well in this cycle. And, like ethereum, later they will all collapse, then from there we will see how things will develop ”. Terra (LUNA), Avalanche (AVAX) and Polkadot (DOT) are currently trading at around $ 37.27, $ 54.40 and $ 33.69 respectively.

When asked about the importance of blockchain decentralization from an investment point of view, Pal replied: “It’s the risk curve. This is why bitcoin is at the bottom of the risk list: it is the basic asset because it is the most decentralized. But once you go further, crypto assets become less decentralized, so they are riskier assets. It doesn’t mean they don’t play a role, but they can’t necessarily play the role of being that type of reserve asset. They have an element of risk that is more difficult to interpret ”.