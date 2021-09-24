here are her best hair looks »Estetica.it

From the beginning to today: Leonardo DiCaprio hair has been a reference for men’s looks for years. Here are 8 unforgettable cuts of the actor.

This you did not expect. Well yes, in the 90s – the decade in which Leo exploded – hair like Leonardo DiCaprio was a phenomenon followed above all by his teenage fans who, just like him, were looking for something different from the usual eighties mullets. No problem, a young rising star thought about it. And those who wanted hair like Leonardo DiCaprio had to get a headband, for this “young american” 90s styling.

When young Leo decided to free his well-known backward styling with lots of gel, it looked like this. Here is the hair like Leonardo DiCaprio version voluminous and tousled bangs. Not memorable.

At the time of Romeo + Juliet, the Leonardo DiCaprio haircut was based on a clear frangettona, which touched the eyebrows. Not our favorite Leo haircut, but no problem, one year after this little juvenile mistake … the consecration.

Even if 25 years have passed since the blockbuster Titanic, when we think of hair as Leonardo DiCaprio, our thoughts inevitably go to this iconic hair look that made the American star immortal, with a tribute to men’s styling from the early 1900s. The result is a cut that turns out to be the essence of the nineties, as it was imitated by millions of men around the world, but also by other stars like Matt Damon or David Beckham, also with… hair like Leonardo di Caprio.

But how were these legendary hair a la Leo DiCaprio, flaunted alongside Kate Winslet in Titanic? An angelic face, blue eyes and … A haircut that many have defined as “book” – or curtain, or M – for the linearity of the two parts into which the large tuft is divided, which creates a shape similar to a scythe of moon.

Loading... Advertisements

It’s been a quarter of a century since kids all over the world went to the barbershop asking for hair like Leonardo DiCaprio, and over the years those guys have grown into men. And for many of them Leo is still a role model to imitate. Business men will have appreciated the “fresh out of the barber” haircut – not a hair out of place, back-tuft – that DiCaprio sported for The Wolf of Wall Street, of 2013.

Nineties nostalgics will have been inspired by this classic example of Leonardo DiCaprio hair, with a pendant by goatee just mentioned – overshadowed in the early 2000s by the fashion of the full and long beard, in a hipster style – relaunched by our Leo recently, for the presentation of Once Upon a Time in Hollywood by Tarantino.

Here is the more mature version of Leonardo DiCaprio hair, with full beard, taken from Django Unchained. Ok, it’s a look from yesteryear and Western – not to be taken literally, in short – but it perfectly describes Leo’s latest hair trend: the “curtain” hair order is now a distant memory.