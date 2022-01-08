here are his 18 favorite films, there is something for everyone

Back in the role of Neo, after twenty years, in Matrix Resurrections, a reboot of the Wachoski Sisters trilogy, Keanu Reeves he has lent his face to any project, tall or short. In this, it looks a lot like his favorite movie list, 18 movie tips bestowed during an interview with Esquire.

Sex symbol, discoverer of eternal youth, a man with a heart of gold and an extremely tragic private history, but above all actor lent to the most disparate productions, not always acclaimed for his acting skills. Keanu Reeves, one of the most beloved men in Hollywood, has been attributed for each, who in just thirty-five years of career in the entertainment world has already taken part in nearly seventy films. He has never refused (or almost), low or high as the genres were, between small independent productions and gigantic blockbusters.

Among the most well-known first roles, those from a very young age during the 1990s, are the Point Break by Kathryn Bigelow with Patrick Swayze and the Beautiful and Damned by Gus Van Sant, joined by his friend and colleague who later passed away River Phoenix, brother of Joaquin. Alone one of the many loved ones to whom he will have to say goodbye throughout his life, and which perhaps made him even more generous and disinterested in the mechanics of Hollywood than he already was. Obviously his best known role is that of Neo in the Matrix saga, with Keanu Reeves explaining the Matrix Resurrections disappointment. More recently, however, he embarked on the new action trilogy of the John Wick, waiting for the fourth film.

But it is precisely during an interview with Esquire for the promotion of his latest work currently in Italian cinemas – you can find the explanation here Matrix Resurrections – that the actor did his utmost in yet another gesture of generosity, listing his favorite films. The idea, he says, came to him after a discussion with the co-star Carrie-Anne Moss, who asked him for vision advice for teenagers. Here are the 18 favorite films of Keanu Reeves:

• The Neon Demon (2016) – Nicolas Winding Refn

• A Clockwork Orange (1971) – Stanley Kubrick

• Rollerball (1975) – Norman Jewison

• The Bad Batch (2016) – Ana Lily Amirpour

• Dr. Strangelove (1964) – Stanley Kubrick

• The Seven Samurai (1954) – Akira Kurosawa

• Amadeus (1984) – Miloš Forman

• Rosencrantz and Guildenstern are Dead (1990) – Tom Stoppard

• The House (1981) – Sam Raimi

• Arizona Junior (1987) – Coen Brothers

• The Big Lebowski (1998) – Coen Brothers

• Nikita (1990) – Luc Besson

• Léon: The Professional (1994) – Luc Besson

• Frankenstein Junior (1974) – Mel Brooks

• Midday and a half of fire (1974) – Mel Brooks

• Monty Python and the Holy Grail (1975) – Terry Gilliam and Terry Jones

• The Ice-Eyed Texan (1976) – Clint Eastwood

• Mad Max 2 – Interceptor: The Road Warrior (1981) – George Miller

As you can see, there is really everything on the list. Directors of the caliber of Akira Kurosawa with The seven samurai and Miloš Forman with his biopic on Mozart. Three names in particular (Luc Besson, Stanley Kubrick, Coen Brothers) earn two positions each. But the list also ranges from Sam Raimi’s horror and Monty Phyton’s comedy comedies, as well as two films that saw the participation of Reeves himself: The Bad Batch And The Neon Demon. How many have you already seen? Tell us in the comments!