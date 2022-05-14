Here Are His 2022 MTV Movie & TV Awards Nominations: See The Full List

What do Spider-Man’s parallel universe battles, Ted Lasso’s mustache and Lexi’s game play into? euphoria do they all have in common? They’re all nominated for the 2022 MTV Movie & TV Awards, and the celebration has just begun.

On June 5, the MTV Movie & TV Awards and Movie & TV Awards: UNSCRIPTED will air live from Los Angeles in what MTV calls a one-night-only global event. And today (May 11) the nominees for both shows have been revealed. Unsurprisingly, great cultural landmarks like Spiderman: No way home, euphoriaY the batman lead the group with multiple feelings. Meanwhile, the UNSCRIPTED nominee list boasts RuPaul’s Drag Race, sunset saleY Summer house all as pioneers.

The Movie & TV Awards also debut two new categories this year, Best Song and Here for the Hookup, while UNSCRIPTED introduces four of its own: Best Reality Return, Best Musical Documentary, Best Reality Romance and Best Reality Star.

Fan voting is now open at vote.mtv.com until May 18, so find the full list of nominees below, then make your voice heard.

WRITTEN CATEGORIES:

BEST FILM

dune

shout

Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings

Spiderman: No way home

The Adam Project

the batman

BEST SHOW

euphoria

inventing ana

Loki

squid game

ted bow

yellow stone

BEST PERFORMANCE IN A MOVIE

Lady Gaga: house of gucci

Robert Pattinson: the batman

Sandra Bullock: The lost City

Timothee Chalamet: dune

Tom Holland: Spiderman: No way home

BEST PERFORMANCE IN A SHOW

Amanda Seyfried: abandonment

Kelly Reily: yellow stone

Lily James: pam and tommy

Sydney Sweeney: euphoria

Zendaya: meuphoria

BEST HERO

Daniel Craig: no time to die

Oscar Isaac: moon knight

Scarlett Johansson: black widow

Sim Liu: Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings

Tom Holland: Spiderman: No way home

BEST VILLAIN

Colin Farrell: the batman

Daniel Radcliffe: The lost City

James Jude Courtney: halloween kills

Victoria Pedretti: your

Willem Dafoe: Spiderman: No way home

BEST KISS

Hunter Schafer and Dominic Fike: euphoria

Lily Collins and Lucien Laviscount: Emily in Paris

Poopies and the snake: donkey forever

Robert Pattinson and Zoe Kravitz: the batman

Tom Holland and Zendaya: Spiderman: No way home

BEST COMEDY PERFORMANCE

Brett Goldstein: ted bow

John Cena: pacifier

Johnny Knoxville: donkey forever

Megan Stalter: tricks

Ryan Reynolds: free boy

ADVANCED PERFORMANCE

Alan Haim: licorice pizza

Ariana de Bose: West Side Story

Hanna Eibinder: tricks

Jung Ho Yeon: squid game

Sophia DiMartino: Loki

BEST FIGHT

Black widow vs widows: black widow

Cassie vs. Maddy: euphoria

Guy vs. Guy: free boy

Shang-Chi Bus Fight: Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings

Spider-Men Final Battle: Spiderman: No way home

MOST FRIGHTENING PERFORMANCE

Jenna Ortega: shout

Kyle Richards: halloween kills

goth mia: X

Millicent Simmonds: A Quiet Place Part II

Sadie sink: Fear Street: Part Two 1978

THE BEST TEAM

Loki: Tom Hiddleston, Sophia DiMartino, Owen Wilson

Only murders in the building: Selena Gomez, Steve Martin, Martin Short

Spiderman: No way home: Tom Holland, Andrew Garfield, Tobey Maguire

The Adam Project: Ryan Reynolds Walker Scobell

The lost City: Sandra Bullock, Channing Tatum, Brad Pitt

HERE TO CONNECT

euphoria

I never the

pam and tommy

sex/life

Sex lives of college girls

BEST SONG

“Here I am (singing my way home)”, Jennifer Hudson / Respect

“Just Look Up”, Ariana Grande and Kid Cudi / don’t look up

“Little Star”, Dominic Fike / euphoria

“On My Way (marry me)”, Jennifer Lopez / marry me

“We are not talking about Bruno” Charm to emit / Charm

CATEGORIES WITHOUT SCRIPT:

BEST DOCUMENTARY SERIES

Jersey Shore: Family Vacation

Love and hip hop: Atlanta

sunset sale

Summer house

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills

BEST COMPETITION SERIES

american idol

dancing with the stars

RuPaul’s Drag Race

The Challenge: Spies, Lies and Allies

the masked singer

BEST LIFESTYLE SHOW

bar rescue

Dr Pimple Popper

Doing it

selena + chef

queer eye

BEST NEW NON-SCRIPT SERIES

From heart to heart

Teen Mom: Family Reunion

The D’Amelio Show

The Last Real Housewives Girls Trip

queen of the universe

BEST REALITY STAR (Presented by SONIC® Drive-In)

Chris “CT” Tamburello: The challenge

Chrishel Stause: sunset sale

Lindsay Hubbard: Summer house

Theresa guide: The Real Housewives of New Jersey

Gravy pill: RuPaul’s Drag Race Season 14

BEST REALITY ROMANCE

Joe Amabile and Serena Pitt: single in paradise

Loren and Alexei Brovarnik: Loren & Alexei: After 90 days

Nany Gonzalez and Kaycee Clark: The Challenge: Spies, Lies and Allies

Tom Sandoval and Ariana Madix: Vander’s Bomb Rules

Yandy & Mendeecees: Love and hip hop: Atlanta

BEST THEMATIC TALK/SHOW

The Daily Show with Trevor Noah

The Drew Barrymore Show

The Kelly Clarkson Show

The Late Show with Stephen Colbert

Tonight’s Show Starring Jimmy Fallon

BEST HOST

Charlemagne Tha God: Tha God’s Honest Truth

Gordon Ramsey: kitchen master

Kelly Clarkson: The Kelly Clarkson Show

Rob Dyrdek: ridiculous

RuPaul: RuPaul’s Drag Race

ADVANCED SOCIAL STAR

Bella Poarch: @bellapoarch on TikTok

Benito Skinner: @bennydrama7 on Instagram

Caleb Hearon: @calebsaysthings on Twitter

Khaby Lame: @khabylame on TikTok

Megan Stalter: @megstalter on Instagram

BEST FIGHT

Bosco vs. Lady Camden: RuPaul’s Drag Race

Candiace Dillard Bassett vs. Mia Thornton – Salad Toss Fight: The Real Housewives of the Potomac

Christine Quinn vs. Chrishell Stause: sunset sale

Danielle Olivera vs. Ciara Miller vs. Lindsay Hubbard: Summer house

Margaret Josephs vs Teresa Giudice: The Real Housewives of New Jersey

BEST RETURN REALITY

Bethany Frankel: The big fish with Bethenny

Kylie Sonique love: RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars

Paris Hilton: Cooking with Paris and Paris in love

Sher: Ex on the beach

Tami Roman: Homecoming in the real world: Los Angeles

BEST MUSIC DOCUMENTARY

JANET JANET.

jeen-yuhs: A Kanye Trilogy

Oasis Knebworth 1996

Olivia Rodrigo: building a house 2 u (a SOUR film)

The Beatles: Return

As previously announced, the 2022 MTV Movie & TV Awards and Movie & TV Awards: UNSCRIPTED will air live from Barker Hangar in Los Angeles on Sunday, June 5 at 8 pm ET/PT.