Here Are His 2022 MTV Movie & TV Awards Nominations: See The Full List
What do Spider-Man’s parallel universe battles, Ted Lasso’s mustache and Lexi’s game play into? euphoria do they all have in common? They’re all nominated for the 2022 MTV Movie & TV Awards, and the celebration has just begun.
On June 5, the MTV Movie & TV Awards and Movie & TV Awards: UNSCRIPTED will air live from Los Angeles in what MTV calls a one-night-only global event. And today (May 11) the nominees for both shows have been revealed. Unsurprisingly, great cultural landmarks like Spiderman: No way home, euphoriaY the batman lead the group with multiple feelings. Meanwhile, the UNSCRIPTED nominee list boasts RuPaul’s Drag Race, sunset saleY Summer house all as pioneers.
The Movie & TV Awards also debut two new categories this year, Best Song and Here for the Hookup, while UNSCRIPTED introduces four of its own: Best Reality Return, Best Musical Documentary, Best Reality Romance and Best Reality Star.
Fan voting is now open at vote.mtv.com until May 18, so find the full list of nominees below, then make your voice heard.
WRITTEN CATEGORIES:
BEST FILM
dune
shout
Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings
Spiderman: No way home
The Adam Project
the batman
BEST SHOW
euphoria
inventing ana
Loki
squid game
ted bow
yellow stone
BEST PERFORMANCE IN A MOVIE
Lady Gaga: house of gucci
Robert Pattinson: the batman
Sandra Bullock: The lost City
Timothee Chalamet: dune
Tom Holland: Spiderman: No way home
BEST PERFORMANCE IN A SHOW
Amanda Seyfried: abandonment
Kelly Reily: yellow stone
Lily James: pam and tommy
Sydney Sweeney: euphoria
Zendaya: meuphoria
BEST HERO
Daniel Craig: no time to die
Oscar Isaac: moon knight
Scarlett Johansson: black widow
Sim Liu: Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings
Tom Holland: Spiderman: No way home
BEST VILLAIN
Colin Farrell: the batman
Daniel Radcliffe: The lost City
James Jude Courtney: halloween kills
Victoria Pedretti: your
Willem Dafoe: Spiderman: No way home
BEST KISS
Hunter Schafer and Dominic Fike: euphoria
Lily Collins and Lucien Laviscount: Emily in Paris
Poopies and the snake: donkey forever
Robert Pattinson and Zoe Kravitz: the batman
Tom Holland and Zendaya: Spiderman: No way home
BEST COMEDY PERFORMANCE
Brett Goldstein: ted bow
John Cena: pacifier
Johnny Knoxville: donkey forever
Megan Stalter: tricks
Ryan Reynolds: free boy
ADVANCED PERFORMANCE
Alan Haim: licorice pizza
Ariana de Bose: West Side Story
Hanna Eibinder: tricks
Jung Ho Yeon: squid game
Sophia DiMartino: Loki
BEST FIGHT
Black widow vs widows: black widow
Cassie vs. Maddy: euphoria
Guy vs. Guy: free boy
Shang-Chi Bus Fight: Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings
Spider-Men Final Battle: Spiderman: No way home
MOST FRIGHTENING PERFORMANCE
Jenna Ortega: shout
Kyle Richards: halloween kills
goth mia: X
Millicent Simmonds: A Quiet Place Part II
Sadie sink: Fear Street: Part Two 1978
THE BEST TEAM
Loki: Tom Hiddleston, Sophia DiMartino, Owen Wilson
Only murders in the building: Selena Gomez, Steve Martin, Martin Short
Spiderman: No way home: Tom Holland, Andrew Garfield, Tobey Maguire
The Adam Project: Ryan Reynolds Walker Scobell
The lost City: Sandra Bullock, Channing Tatum, Brad Pitt
HERE TO CONNECT
euphoria
I never the
pam and tommy
sex/life
Sex lives of college girls
BEST SONG
“Here I am (singing my way home)”, Jennifer Hudson / Respect
“Just Look Up”, Ariana Grande and Kid Cudi / don’t look up
“Little Star”, Dominic Fike / euphoria
“On My Way (marry me)”, Jennifer Lopez / marry me
“We are not talking about Bruno” Charm to emit / Charm
CATEGORIES WITHOUT SCRIPT:
BEST DOCUMENTARY SERIES
Jersey Shore: Family Vacation
Love and hip hop: Atlanta
sunset sale
Summer house
The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills
BEST COMPETITION SERIES
american idol
dancing with the stars
RuPaul’s Drag Race
The Challenge: Spies, Lies and Allies
the masked singer
BEST LIFESTYLE SHOW
bar rescue
Dr Pimple Popper
Doing it
selena + chef
queer eye
BEST NEW NON-SCRIPT SERIES
From heart to heart
Teen Mom: Family Reunion
The D’Amelio Show
The Last Real Housewives Girls Trip
queen of the universe
BEST REALITY STAR (Presented by SONIC® Drive-In)
Chris “CT” Tamburello: The challenge
Chrishel Stause: sunset sale
Lindsay Hubbard: Summer house
Theresa guide: The Real Housewives of New Jersey
Gravy pill: RuPaul’s Drag Race Season 14
BEST REALITY ROMANCE
Joe Amabile and Serena Pitt: single in paradise
Loren and Alexei Brovarnik: Loren & Alexei: After 90 days
Nany Gonzalez and Kaycee Clark: The Challenge: Spies, Lies and Allies
Tom Sandoval and Ariana Madix: Vander’s Bomb Rules
Yandy & Mendeecees: Love and hip hop: Atlanta
BEST THEMATIC TALK/SHOW
The Daily Show with Trevor Noah
The Drew Barrymore Show
The Kelly Clarkson Show
The Late Show with Stephen Colbert
Tonight’s Show Starring Jimmy Fallon
BEST HOST
Charlemagne Tha God: Tha God’s Honest Truth
Gordon Ramsey: kitchen master
Kelly Clarkson: The Kelly Clarkson Show
Rob Dyrdek: ridiculous
RuPaul: RuPaul’s Drag Race
ADVANCED SOCIAL STAR
Bella Poarch: @bellapoarch on TikTok
Benito Skinner: @bennydrama7 on Instagram
Caleb Hearon: @calebsaysthings on Twitter
Khaby Lame: @khabylame on TikTok
Megan Stalter: @megstalter on Instagram
BEST FIGHT
Bosco vs. Lady Camden: RuPaul’s Drag Race
Candiace Dillard Bassett vs. Mia Thornton – Salad Toss Fight: The Real Housewives of the Potomac
Christine Quinn vs. Chrishell Stause: sunset sale
Danielle Olivera vs. Ciara Miller vs. Lindsay Hubbard: Summer house
Margaret Josephs vs Teresa Giudice: The Real Housewives of New Jersey
BEST RETURN REALITY
Bethany Frankel: The big fish with Bethenny
Kylie Sonique love: RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars
Paris Hilton: Cooking with Paris and Paris in love
Sher: Ex on the beach
Tami Roman: Homecoming in the real world: Los Angeles
BEST MUSIC DOCUMENTARY
JANET JANET.
jeen-yuhs: A Kanye Trilogy
Oasis Knebworth 1996
Olivia Rodrigo: building a house 2 u (a SOUR film)
The Beatles: Return
As previously announced, the 2022 MTV Movie & TV Awards and Movie & TV Awards: UNSCRIPTED will air live from Barker Hangar in Los Angeles on Sunday, June 5 at 8 pm ET/PT.