here are his best streaming movies

The actor launched at a very young age from the cult-movie with Hugh Grant turns 32 today. 5 streaming titles to pay homage to a career full of successes.

With her gentle appearance and vaguely cunning air, Nicholas Hoult has conquered the great cinema audiences of the new millennium. Like the five streaming movies later will demonstrate, international success came at a very young age with a cult-movie loved by all. And Hoult took advantage of this opportunity with audacity and decidedly unpredictable professional choices. The English actor who turns 32 today has built a career capable of alternating great box office successes with artistically remarkable works, capable of competing for the highest prizes. So here is our usual cinephile roundup dedicated to an interpreter who crept into our hearts at a very young age and managed to stay there permanently. Enjoy the reading.

Five streaming movies starring Nicholas Hoult

About a Boy – A boy

The Weather Man – The Weather Man

X-Men: The beginning

Mad Max: Fury Road

The favorite

The film directed by Chris Weitz and based on the novel of the same name by Nick Hornby it turns out to be a great little phenomenon, a bittersweet comedy with original characters and a palpable and enveloping emotional substrate. About a Boy – A boy sees protagonists Hugh Grant, Toni Collette and the very young Hoult perfect in developing an alchemy rarely so profound in this type of cinema. Oscar nomination for adaptation for a very kind and profound feature film. Over time it has become a classic, and with full merit. Available on KILOS, Google Play, Apple Itunes.

Another absolute cult title in the first part of Hoult’s career. Directed by a Gore Verbinski in great shape, The Weather Man is a unique film, which plays on an incredible balance between absurd comedy and human drama. A Nicolas Cage Depressed and lovable forecasting man has to deal with his father’s illness and a miserably failed marriage. A great support Michael Caine. Films like no longer made, with a deep soul behind a sober yet elegant package. Available on CHILI, Amazon Prime Video.

Chosen for the role of the mutant scientist who transforms into a blue-colored beast, Nicholas Hoult perfectly immerses himself in a cast of stars he sees James McAvoy, Jennifer Lawrence, Michael Fassbender, Kevin Bacon high-class villain. Directed by Matthew Vaughn with flair and precision, X-Men: The beginning confirms the best possible start for a reboot of the franchise, fun and rhythmic without ever overdoing it, as unfortunately some of the following chapters will do. Excellent example of cinecomic that looks at history with intelligence and a sense of entertainment. Available on Rakuten TV, CHILI, Apple Itunes, Amazon Prime Video, Disney +.

Crazy interpretation, crazy and perfectly in tune with the great cult film of the last decade. Mad Max: Fury Road unfolds like an apocalypse on wheels, a visual and sound carnival that George Miller turn and mount with fire in your veins. Tom Hardy, Charlize Theron and a vibrant cast of supporting actors give this sci-fi masterpiece a depth that blends beautifully with a huge cinematic spectacle. An avalanche of technical Oscars, even the one for best actress deserved … Available on Rakuten TV, CHILI, Google Play, Apple Itunes, Netflix, TIMVision, Amazon Prime Video.

Hoult’s career is embellished with one of the most original and corrosive period films of our times, an (almost) all-female study of power and seduction. Yorgos Lanthimos directs beautifully Emma Stone, Rachel Weisz it’s a Olivia Colman by Oscar. The favorite entertains, displaces, tickles the public’s intelligence with original and lively characters and situations. The poison hides behind a portentous package, but for once it’s absolutely healthy … Available on Rakuten TV, CHILI, Google Play, Apple Itunes, TIMVision, Disney +.