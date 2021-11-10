here are his best streaming movies

The protagonist of The Jaws and All That Jazz was born on December 10, 1932. Five streaming titles to remember the actor who died in 2008.

p> On November 10, 1932, an actor was born in Orange, New Jersey, who wrote fundamental pages of American cinema of the 70s such as Roy Scheider. Without ever becoming an acclaimed star at the level of the various Jack Nicholson, Robert De Niro and so on, Scheider has participated as a protagonist or a luxury supporting actor in some of the greatest hits with audiences and critics made by the wave of New Hollywood, collaborating with filmmakers of the calibers of William Friedkin, Steven Spielberg, John Schlesinger, Bob Fosse, Robert Benton and many others. Unfortunately, the musical masterpiece is not available in streaming All That Jazz (1979) for which he received his second Oscar nomination and the cult movie The wages of fear (1977), an extremely unfortunate production but of unparalleled cinematic power. So here are the five streaming movies with which we want to celebrate Roy Scheider, who unfortunately passed away in 2008 at the age of 75. Enjoy the reading.

The violent arm of the law (1971)

The masterpiece directed by William Friedkin sees Roy Scheider e Gene Hackman try to stop a drug game that Fernando Rey wants to get to New York. Unprecedented detective The violent arm of the law lives on the street, vibrant and very modern. Unforgettable cinema moments and five Academy Awards including those for best film, direction and leading actor. Scheider gets his first career nomination, as a supporting character. With a little more effort … Available on KILOS, Google Play, Apple Itunes, Amazon Prime Video, Disney +.

The Shark (1975)

The Shark: The original trailer

The actor is chosen by Steven Spielberg to interpret what becomes the greatest economic success in the history of American cinema, at least until the first one arrives Star Wars. The epic de The shark puts the common man in front of the inscrutable and threatening Nature. Pure thrilling sequences for a masterpiece set to music with formidable skill by John Williams. Scheider’s “Partner in Crime” are Richard Dreyfuss, Robert Shaw and Bruce … Three Academy Awards for a stainless masterpiece. Available on Rakuten TV, CHILI, Google Play, Apple Itunes, Netflix, Amazon Prime Video.

The Marathon Runner (1976)

A brief but fundamental part in the thriller of John Schlesinger allows Schindler to play highly prestigious duets with Dustin Hoffman, an ordinary man who has to contend with a former Nazi criminal who wants to recover his diamonds. Nothing less than Sir Laurence Olivier. The marathoner is a dystopian thriller of unusual narrative power, contracted and precise in the definition of the characters. Scenes still capable of horrifying, disturbing, revealing the very black rottenness of the human soul. Huge success with audiences, definitely destabilizing film. Available on CHILI, Apple Itunes.

Jaws 2 (1978)

The biggest flaw in the film directed by Jeannot Szwarc is to arrive after an indisputable masterpiece like that of Spielberg, because on closer inspection this sequel is not so bad, far from it. The narrative tension works well, the special effects are no worse than the original. In the end, a feature film that entertains, leads the viewer exactly where he wants and has a throbbing ending. The shark 2 deserves more respect than it has been bestowed … Available on Rakuten TV, CHILI, Google Play, Apple Itunes, Amazon Prime Video.

A Blade in the Dark (1982)

The feature film written and directed by the Oscar winner Robert Benton allows Scheider to act together with the “divine” Meryl Streep, never as fascinating as this psychological thriller. A blade in the dark stands out for its formal elegance, punctuated by equally prestigious settings and costumes. A film of emotional intensity and excellent reconstruction of psychologies, as the director of always used to do Kramer versus Kramer. Available on Apple Itunes.