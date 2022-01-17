here are his great movies in streaming

Happy birthday to the unforgettable protagonist of The Truman Show and If you leave me I will cancel you. Five of his best films in streaming to celebrate a unique talent.

One of the great comedians of contemporary cinema turns 60 today, that is Jim Carrey. Defining it as a histrion would at the same time be a correct definition only if understood in the complete sense of the term. Behind the lasso, behind the “mask” that the actor has developed over the course of his career, the artist in his entirety has also been able to show the melancholy, if not tragic, side of being a comedian. The five streaming movies chosen to pay him their due homage, they start from the feature film in this sense of change, which comes after great successes with audiences such as The Mask, Ace Ventura or Dumber & dumber. So this is the best that in our opinion Jim Carrey has been able to offer us, interpreter of a united, brazen and sometimes sublime way of understanding comedy. Enjoy the reading.

Five streaming movies starring the great Jim Carrey

The Truman Show

The Grinch

If you leave me I delete you

Lemony Snicket – A series of unfortunate events

Dick and Jane – Operation Theft

The Truman Show (1998)

The Truman Show: The Italian trailer of Peter Weir’s film

The genius of Peter Weir working on a great screenplay by Andrew Niccol they produce a masterpiece of poetry and reflection on our society, culminating in a final scene of emotional power never experienced before. The Truman Show it represents the turning point film for Jim Carrey, who plays the candid protagonist with a bowing psychological support. An Oscar-worthy test but sensationally not even the nomination arrives, just as the following year for the other magnificent one will not arrive Man on the Moon from Milos Forman (not available in streaming). In the cast also an excellent Ed Harris, Natascha McElhone And Paul Giamatti. Gorgeous movie. Simply splendid. Available on Rakuten TV, KILOS, Google Play, Apple Itunes, Netflix, TIMVision, Amazon Prime Video, NOW.

The Grinch (2000)

The Grinch: The Official Movie Trailer – HD

From the classic written by Dr. Seuss an effervescent cinematic adaptation masterfully directed by Ron Howard. But the beating and thunderous heart of de The Grinch it’s obviously Carrey in the role of the being who wants to ruin Christmas at all costs. An absolute star performer that makes the film a show for the intellect. Great scenographies for an impressive commercial success, deserved as a really well made genre product. Available on Rakuten TV, CHILI, Apple Itunes, Netflix, Amazon Prime Video.

If You Leave Me I Will Erase You (2004)

Another suffused and mammoth proof for the film extraordinarily written by Charlie Kaufman (which wins the Oscar) and directed with art and poetry by Michel Gondry. Kate Winslet as a magnificent co-star contributes to make of The Eternal Sunshine of the Spoltess Mind (forget the Italian title …) a cult film, a romantic-fantasy melodrama to remember over the years. Scenes with very strong human warmth, a melancholy that reaches straight to the heart. One of the best films of that decade, if not the best ever. Available on Rakuten TV, CHILI, Google Play, TIMVision.

Lemony Snicket: A Series of Unfortunate Events (2005)

Lemony Snicket – A Series of Unfortunate Events: The Official Movie Trailer – HD

The film adaptation of the classic of children’s literature directed by Brad Silberling gives us a Jim Carrey in dazzling form, irresistible villain all in one piece, transformist and histrionic, sensationally effective when he plays the t-rex! Film elegant in its packaging and profound in its meanings, Lemony Snicket – A series of unfortunate events it is an underrated work, much more ferocious than the form hides. Meryl Streep in a cameo to frame a hugely successful film. Available on Rakuten TV, CHILI, Google Play, Apple Itunes, TIMVision, Amazon Prime Video.

Dick and Jane – Operation Theft (2005)

We close with another feature film that had the consent of the public but in our opinion should have been better analyzed also by critics. Remake of the 70s film with Jane Fonda And George Segal, Dick and Jane – Operation Theft sees an unleashed Carrey paired with Téa Leoni for a fierce and pyrotechnic satire of the American capitalist system. Moments of pure laughter and a corrosive sense of comedy. Bubbly. Available on Rakuten TV, CHILI, Google Play, Apple Itunes, Amazon Prime Video.