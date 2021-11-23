here are how many become infected and the percentage of those who suffer “heavy effects” – Libero Quotidiano





In recent days there is much talk of the so-called Covid Party, which would take hold in South Tyrol with the aim of acquiring the Green Pass without having to use the vaccine or swabs. In practice, a group of people gather with a positive at Covid and do nothing but not respect the security measures, in order to get infected and then be able to have the green certification once healed. What they do not consider is that a percentage of them are destined for ICU admission and even death.





The data speak for themselves in this sense: out of 100 people who contract Covid, 20 end up in intensive care and 10 probably die. “It’s a bit like one Russian roulette – declared Fabrizio Pregliasco, who spoke in connection with Tiziana Panella in Tagadà – 20% can have serious effects. In addition to the considerable mortality rate, the element that worries the most is that of long Covid. A third of the people who contract the virus then maintain respiratory and psychological problems, fatigue and various pains for a long time ”.





A condition, that determined by the long Covid, which lasts for months and regardless of the intensity of the clinical manifestation. In short, the choice to take Covid instead of vaccinating or resorting to tampons is a beautiful and good stupidity: “It really is a Russian roulette to want to get infected”, commented Pregliasco.



