Here are how many calories to consume per day to naturally reduce the risk of heart attack, stroke and diabetes

Following a strict diet, rich in healthy foods, but low in fat and calories, would not only benefit our line. According to an important American research, knowing how many calories we consume per day can save us from the onset of future diseases.

The research in question has shown how a diet that maintains a low calorie intake can prevent diabetes, atherosclerotic plaques and hypertension. As a result, the risk of myocardial infarction and stroke would also be reduced.

So here’s how many calories to eat per day to naturally reduce the risk of heart attack, stroke and diabetes according to the researchers. Their discovery, shared by the Istituto Superiore di Sanità, is part of a line of thought that enhances the benefits of the so-called calorie restriction. According to many studies, in fact, reducing the number of daily calories could extend life expectancy by up to 30-40%.

Reducing the number of calories we are used to taking daily can reduce the risk of heart attack, stroke and diabetes. Scholars from Washington University in St. Louis reached this conclusion.

The researchers carried out their analyzes on a sample made up of 18 volunteers, with an average age of around 50 years. Part of these volunteers followed a diet devoted to calorie restriction for an average period of 6 years. In this way, the scholars were able to observe the long-term effects of reducing the number of calories consumed.

The researchers divided the sample into two groups. The first group consumed between 1,100 and 1,950 calories, made up of 26% from protein, 28% from fat and 46% from carbohydrates. The second group, on the other hand, consumed between 1,975 and 3,550 daily calories, obtained for 18% from proteins, 32% from fats and 50% from carbohydrates.

After the monitoring period, the researchers calculated the risks of developing heart attack, stroke and diabetes in the two groups.

Let’s hire less to live longer

According to the research results, the calorie restricted group significantly contained the risks of heart attack, stroke and diabetes. In the first group, in fact, the researchers found lower levels of cholesterol, triglycerides and blood sugar. Blood pressure, body fat and body mass index, and carotid artery thickness were also better in the calorie restriction group.

Furthermore, in the first group, HDL (good cholesterol) cholesterol levels were much higher than in the second group. Triglyceride levels in the first group were also 95% lower than the American average. High impact results, which would show the beneficial effects of calorie control.

