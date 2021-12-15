Taking care of your health is certainly commendable and important. Many of us, in fact, seek in particular to protect ourselves from any kind of danger or risk. And this can be done, in most cases, by gathering information and talking to your doctor. In fact, the opinion of an expert can certainly dispel several doubts and make our knowledge more secure and concrete. Many try to find out especially about Alzheimer’s and dementia, as it is a delicate situation to say the least.

Here are how many cups of coffee we should drink per day to protect the brain from dementia and cognitive decline

When it comes to these kinds of problems, obviously many of us tend to control any aspect of the disease. And most importantly, they try to figure out how to prevent or slow it down. And some information we had already reported. For example, in our previous article, we explained how much we should walk each week to lower the risk of dementia. Or, in another article, we had indicated a food that could be beneficial in this area. Today we continue the list of actions we could take to try to avert the danger of dementia.

This drink could delay cognitive decline according to research reported by the Veronesi Foundation

According to some scholars, coffee could help protect our brains from cognitive decline. But not only. In fact, there appears to be a specific amount to be taken in order to actually reap this benefit. And this is the focus of the research conducted by the University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee and published in “The Journals of Gerontology”. The study involved 6,500 volunteers, all over 65. The results are extraordinary, especially when we think that researchers would have found a way to figure out how much caffeine we should actually consume to prevent cognitive decline. We are talking, exactly, of 261 milligrams per day. The Veronesi Foundation specifies that the research was conducted in America and that therefore we should understand how many milligrams our cup of coffee contains (and it seems to be 50). So we are talking about five cups a day.

So here are how many cups of coffee we should drink per day to protect the brain from dementia and cognitive decline. There are, however, some data to highlight. In fact, not everyone, due to their state of health, can consume these doses of caffeine and moreover, even if there are no particular situations, we do not make rash decisions. First of all, we expose our doubts to our trusted doctor and try to understand with her / him what to do. In this way we will have a concrete and certain answer to all our questions.