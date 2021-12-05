Here are how many steps you need to take in a day (and at what speed) to lose weight and stay fit

Knowing how far you walked in a day can be an extremely helpful tool for weight loss. Many of us sit for most of the day, which can ultimately have a negative impact on our body and brain. However, walking and tracking your steps can reduce health risks, such as heart disease, type 2 diabetes, and joint stiffness. Walking regularly can also help you lose weight. But how far do you actually need to walk?

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) warn against a sedentary and inactive lifestyle and recommend 150 minutes per week of moderate intensity physical activity or 75 minutes per week of high intensity activity. In other words, ideally you should be active for 30 minutes a day, five days a week. For additional health benefits, the CDC recommends doubling that goal and entering up to 300 minutes per week of moderate-intensity or 150 minutes of high-intensity physical activity.

If you are looking specifically to lose weight, the intensity of your physical activity also plays a significant role. Gregg Kai Nishi, bariatric surgeon at the Khalilie Center, said: “The speed at which you walk plays a big role in the number of calories you burn. Walk for 10,000 steps very slow it may not be adequate to actually cause weight loss. On the contrary, walking very fast, even if less than 10,000 steps, can be much more beneficial in terms of weight loss ».