Health

Here are how many steps you need to take in a day (and at what speed) to lose weight and stay fit

Photo of James Reno James Reno1 hour ago
0 28 1 minute read

Knowing how far you walked in a day can be an extremely helpful tool for weight loss. Many of us sit for most of the day, which can ultimately have a negative impact on our body and brain. However, walking and tracking your steps can reduce health risks, such as heart disease, type 2 diabetes, and joint stiffness. Walking regularly can also help you lose weight. But how far do you actually need to walk?

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) warn against a sedentary and inactive lifestyle and recommend 150 minutes per week of moderate intensity physical activity or 75 minutes per week of high intensity activity. In other words, ideally you should be active for 30 minutes a day, five days a week. For additional health benefits, the CDC recommends doubling that goal and entering up to 300 minutes per week of moderate-intensity or 150 minutes of high-intensity physical activity.

If you are looking specifically to lose weight, the intensity of your physical activity also plays a significant role. Gregg Kai Nishi, bariatric surgeon at the Khalilie Center, said: “The speed at which you walk plays a big role in the number of calories you burn. Walk for 10,000 steps very slow it may not be adequate to actually cause weight loss. On the contrary, walking very fast, even if less than 10,000 steps, can be much more beneficial in terms of weight loss ».

Source link

Photo of James Reno James Reno1 hour ago
0 28 1 minute read
Photo of James Reno

James Reno

Editor-in-Chief, James loves playing games and loves to write about them more. He knows a lot about entertainment because he has done a drama course. James loves writing, so he is our writer. email: james@d1softballnews.com

Related Articles

Scarpa (Metabern), ‘in the Consolidated Law also refers to European research’

3 weeks ago

This cheap health soup packed with antioxidants, fiber and vitamins, allies of well-being, is truly amazing

2 days ago

Beware of middle-aged memory lapses because they could be the indicator of this disease

4 weeks ago

High Blood Sugar Issues: Eat this food and resolve quickly

3 weeks ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button