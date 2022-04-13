here are some useful tips for not gaining weight

Easter is approaching and the fear of gaining weight with binges returns: here is the diet to follow and useful tips for not gaining weight.

Easter is upon us and even binges are around the corner again. So then it is good in the previous days, do a detox diet to purify yourself and arrive at the holidays a little less burdened and enjoy the Easter lunch in peace and without guilt.

In fact, small daily tricks are enough to lose weight or at least not to gain weight. If every day we put into practice the healthy habits even the one-off binge wouldn’t be all that traumatic.

And in order not to frustrate the efforts made so far, here we provide you with one series of useful tips for the diet before Easter. Some rules that we can also respect in everyday life and that will help us eliminate the extra kilos.

Here are some useful tips for the diet before Easter

Now very little is missing for the arrival of Easter is a holiday that is celebrated very often a table. Between home-made delicacies or restaurant lunches it is rare that at Easter you eat something on the fly.

So in order not to frustrate the many efforts made during the winter it is good not to overdo it in the days before the arrival of Easter. This is why we should adopt healthy dietary habits before Easter. One way to get there already fit and be able to enjoy lunch without too many hesitations.

So let’s find out what are the useful tips to put into practice before Easter, between diet, exercise and healthy habits, to defend ourselves from chocolate eggs, Easter doves and many other delicacies.

1) Salad appetizer. A good rule of thumb when we want to lose weight and purify ourselves is to start the meal with a fresh salad. In this way we introduce fiber, vitamins, minerals and antioxidants which also help us digest better. By choosing the salad as an appetizer, we will also feel fuller sooner and eat less. If you want we can alternate between salads or for example a carrot or a raw fennel.

2) Avoid sweets and alcohol before and after Easter. If we want to indulge in the whim of the chocolate egg or the Easter dove, but also a good glass of wine, let’s avoid consuming these things before Easter and after. In this way we will limit the damage only to Easter day or Easter Monday at the latest. But if you continue the introduction of so many calories for several days, we will certainly end up gaining weight.

3) Protein for breakfast. We try to reduce the glycemic load in the morning by avoiding milk and biscuits or croissant and cappuccino. Instead, choose a Greek yogurt with a handful of whole grains and a fruit. Otherwise we can opt for two eggs and a few slices of avocado. Here you will find several examples of protein breakfasts.

4) Limit the salt. In the diet before Easter we avoid adding too much salt to foods so as to keep away the annoying water retention. We also eliminate from the diet even those particularly salty and industrial foods with additives and preservatives. Eventually we learn to use more spices that give flavor without making us fat.

5) Dine early. To digest better and have a more peaceful sleep, it is better to have dinner not too late and in any case not close to the time we go to sleep. If we can’t sleep, let’s take a relaxing herbal tea.

6) Let’s move more. Sometimes it doesn’t take much, for example to walk the stairs instead of taking the elevator. Park the car furthest away and walk a little further to get to work. Or else if we have time we can devote half an hour a day to physical activity, even a light one, but it is important to keep active.

A few simple rules to get to Easter without being weighed down and experience the party with much more serenity even at the table.