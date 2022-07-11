Here Are Taylor Swift’s 10 Best Songs For Their Lyrics

Each Taylor Swift album has its own charm and theme, but her lyrics create a familiar magic throughout each opus. Famous for its incredibly evocative lyrics often drawn from real life, they conjure up eerily specific images, emotions and tastes in the mind of the listener. Taylor Swift is getting stronger and stronger, and her song lyrics just keep getting better. Here are the American singer’s top 10 songs for their lyrics. You will find at the end of the article the playlist concocted especially for you by Hits and Clips.

10. Cardigan

During the pandemic, Taylor Swift released a folksy, beautiful, and often sad album, Taylor Swift’s Grammy-winning masterpiece. As she changed her path from pop to alternative, Cardigan emerged as one of the album’s winning tracks. This text makes a beautiful analogy between a young man who hesitates in love and the way in which he loses his sweetheart, a bit like Peter could not hold Wendy in Neverland.

She then very poetically compared the departure of Betty’s lover to the expected abandonment of a father, or to the flow of water which is sad but inevitable. The use of nuanced simulations elevated this Taylor Swift song, which would make a great movie.

9. Getaway Car

Sometimes love can be confusing and messy, which the singer translated with the perfect words in “Getaway Car.” Once again, Taylor Swift turned the tables on herself (a sign of the maturity of her lyrics), describing how she pulled off the robbery with her new lover, but left him hanging like a Bonnie and Very flawed Clyde.

He was just the way to escape, and as soon as she saw his chance, she gathered up the goods and left him penniless and friendless in a bar. The bridge to this song was famously coined by Taylor Swift in one spontaneous breath in the recording studio. We can’t wait to hear the re-recorded version of this song.

8. Long Story Short

Even casual Taylor Swift fans were able to relate her autobiographical lyrics to the events that actually unfolded. These lines are incredibly poetic, but Taylor Swift no longer berates herself for her blunders and public spats.

The Queen of TikTok gently addresses her young self, reminding her that all her anxiety and pain was for nothing, as her haters did a great job destroying themselves without any effort on her part. This could refer to his very long feud with the Kardashians.

7.The Last Great American Dynasty

Taylor Swift may have strayed from her country roots (if only temporarily), but she uses the genre’s lyrical techniques in her writing. This saga about the fierce and unforgettable Rebekah Harkness beautifully chronicles the life and times of this woman, and listeners suddenly discover that it was Swift who actually bought the patron’s home in Rhode Island.

She deftly draws hidden comparisons between Harkness and herself – two fearless women who were loud, proud, cheeky at breaking the rules, and who “ruined” things with a peculiar kind of glee.

6. Teardrops On My Guitar

The songwriter’s inexhaustible talent for poignant lyrics was evident right from his self-titled debut album. She painted the vibrant but bittersweet image of a young teenager, crying over her guitar as she sang about her unrequited high school sweetheart who considered her a friend, strictly.

This image became iconic and synonymous with Swift, who immediately took to the catchy song about young love and lessons from failure.

5.Clean

While Taylor Swift was already a record-breaking artist when she released 1989, she rose to the highest echelons of stardom and acclaim with her long-awaited all-pop record. She managed to write pop lyrics without contemporary references. In true Swiftian style, she always focuses on touching emotions and metaphors.

“Clean” describes adjusting to the end of a relationship, where she compares having her ex-lover’s perfume and essence on her to a dress permanently ruined by wine. She weathered the black storm that was heartache and got over her love, but only after getting carried away by emotions.

4. The Way I Loved You (Taylor’s Version)

Building on her ability to write lyrics that conjure up images in the mind, the Grammy winner gave fans the robust and powerful “The Way I Loved You (Taylor’s Version).” These are easily her most evocative lyrics, where listeners found themselves with her on a rainy night, arguing passionately with a partner she loved and hated in equal measure.

The comparison between her sweet, perfect partner on paper and the one who lit a fire inside her was stark, and those emotional lyrics helped drive the success of her second album Fearless.

3. The Man

When Taylor Swift has something to say, she usually does it through her music. After being discriminated against in the music industry despite her position, she made the problem clear through these lyrics in “The Man.” If she were a man, her work ethic would be praised and she would get pats on the back for her accomplishments.

Instead, she does the same amount of work and has her success questioned, her motives dissected, and her clothes and demeanor spoken of more than the groundbreaking work she does. This song is a victory against patriarchal mentalities.

2. Our Song

Another early gem from Swiftian, “Our Song” was crafted in a way that no other country artist could. She managed to contain all the excitement and nuances of teenage love in these lyrics, but with the artistry of a true songwriting master.

Young Taylor Swift fans could identify with those moments of sneaking around, meeting in secret, talking in low voices and laughing happily.

1. All Too Well (Taylor’s Version)

A much better song than the original, “All Too Well” is widely hailed as Taylor Swift’s best song of all time. As she sings about her romance saga with an older man and how he broke her heart, fans can’t help but sniffle alongside this deeply personal track.

These lyrics are proof of her mastery of the language, as she recounts how it was broken like a lying promise, and how her lover showed his cruelty with impunity despite his heart being broken into small pieces. It’s easily Taylor Swift’s finest text and a perfect example of her distinctive turn of phrase.

Hits and Clips has therefore concocted this playlist of the best Taylor Swift text songs to listen to in music streaming here.