Christmas is upon us and many people have no idea what to give to friends and family. The Christmas gift, in fact, is one of the biggest hassles of the festive period. This is accompanied by the increasingly reduced budget that Italians can invest for these frivolities. Let us not forget, in fact, inflation, the increase in prices and bills, which have weighed negatively on the family budget. However, whether it is a thought, small or large, expensive or inexpensive, some gift under the tree must be traditionally there. So, everyone does what they can, according to their possibilities. So, here are the 10 favorite Christmas gifts for Italians in 2021, according to a recent survey by Codacons. Well, the high prices have also changed habits in the choice of gifts for relatives and friends. Let’s see how.

In the ranking of the 10 most purchased Christmas gifts, clothing and fashion accessories rank first. In second place, there are food products, proof of the fact that Italians are increasingly attracted to Made in Italy. Hence, ample space for: food, drinks and mixed baskets. In third position, the toys are placed. Next, we have books and CDs, which are never missing under the tree. In fifth place, there are electronics products, which, by and large, are very popular and thrill everyone.

Instead, in sixth place we have products for the home. In seventh place, appliances are placed. At the eighth, the always welcome perfumes and cosmetic bags are placed. In ninth place, we have the little bought jewelry and watches, usually expensive and therefore not accessible to many. Finally: bags, belts and wallets that conclude the ranking of the most popular Christmas 2021 gifts.

Who will resort to gift recycling

Some people, while showing great appreciation for the gift received, actually do not like it and therefore discard it. So, again according to an estimate, about 25% of gifts end up in the recycling round. Some get rid of those that are not needed, giving them in turn to friends and relatives. Others, however, market them, putting them for sale on the Web. In short, strange to say, but Christmas gifts can also represent an opportunity for income. This, of course, for those who have the initiative to put them back into circulation.

