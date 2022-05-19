Here are the 10 happiest countries in Africa in 2022

The 10th edition of The World Happiness Report, a publication of the United Nations Sustainable Development Solutions Network, used statistical analysis to determine the happiest countries in the world.

The report ranks 146 countries according to their overall happiness and highlights the happiest or most unhappy countries.

“The World Happiness Report is a game-changer for progress and well-being. It provides important snapshots of how people around the world perceive the overall quality of their lives,” Christopher Barrington-Leigh, a professor at McGill University in Quebec and a researcher who helped write the report, said in a statement. .

With a regional score of 4.5, Africa is the most unhappy region in the world. Mauritius remains the happiest country in the region, probably due to its relatively high income levels. In contrast, Zimbabwe remains the most unfortunate country in the region, as it faces high levels of poverty. In 2021, around 6.1 million people were living below the international poverty line.

The 10 happiest countries in Africa

According to the results of the Gallup World Poll, Mauritius is ranked first in Africa: it obtained an overall score of 6.071 out of 10, which puts it “clearly ahead” of all other countries. It should be noted that Mauritius became a high income country in July 2020, but reverted to upper middle income status in 2021 due to the global pandemic.

Here are the top 10 countries and their score:

Mauritius – 6,071

Libya – 5,330

Ivory Coast – 5,235

South Africa – 5,194

Gambia – 5,164

Algeria – 5,122

Liberia – 5,122

Congo – 5,075

Morocco – 5,060

Mozambique- 5,048

Here are the 10 least happy countries in Africa:

The least happy country in Africa, according to the ranking, is Zimbabwe, with a score of 2.995.

Zimbabwe- 2,995

Rwanda- 3,268

Botswana- 3,471

Lesotho – 3,512

Sierra Leone- 3,574

Tanzania – 3,502

Malawi- 3,750

Zambia – 3,760

Togo – 4,112

Mauritania – 4,152.