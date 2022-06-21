Here are the 10 most bankable actors in history

The American site Ticket Source has just published a report highlighting the biggest incomes of the actors. Some don’t have an Oscar but generate billions.

What makes a good movie and what makes good movies generate more revenue? Most certainly the headliners who attract spectators to theaters who pay to see their favorite actors. In a report published on the American site Ticket Source, we learn which are the most profitable actors in history, based on the income generated by the films.

The 10 actors who generate the most income in cinema

Films and cinema generate huge revenue every year and some films much more than others. As avengers endgame which broke revenue records with its 2.8 billion dollars generated. It must be said that Avengers has everything to please since the film alone brings together no less than 8 key players from the MCU. A major argument for pushing fans into theaters, or taking out a subscription to a streaming platform like Disney+ or Netflix.

Also according to the report published by Ticket Source, the Marvel family is, in this case, an excellent example. In the top 10, we find no less than 6 actors and actresses present in the MCU. Unsurprisingly, Robert Downey Jr. comes out on top at Marvel.

Few women in the ranking

In this ranking, women are much less represented than men. Scarlett Johansson nevertheless manages to settle comfortably in the second positionin front of emblematic actors like Ben Stiller or Vin Diesel.

On the contrary, big names in cinema such as Gwyneth Paltrow or Cameron Diaz arrive at the end of the ranking, respectively at 45th and 46th place. If you have a good level of English, you can view the full ranking here.