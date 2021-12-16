Here are the 10 people of science 2021 according to Nature – Research & Institutions

From the first to have sequenced the Omicron variant to the ‘rebel’ that left Google to create ethical Artificial Intelligence (AI) systems, to the Chinese researcher who led the historic descent of the first non-American rover on Mars: these are some of the 10 people who according to the journal Nature they made the history of science in this 2021.

The list opens with Winnie Byanyima who, at the head of the United Nations program to fight HIV (Unaids), has repeatedly expressed strong criticism of institutions and companies asking for greater equity in the distribution of vaccines even to poor countries. Well before the arrival of the first vaccines, Byanyima had been one of the very few voices to alert on the need to take radical and concrete political decisions to support poor countries by helping, for example, the creation of vaccine production plants and better distribution systems. . A fight against inequalities but which has so far produced very little considering that only 6% of the African population has vaccination coverage while the rich world is already receiving the booster dose.

Linked to the Covid-19 pandemic are many of the 10 researchers selected by Nature. Among these Tulio de Oliveira, director of the South African research center KwaZulu-Natal who with his team has sequenced and alerted the world about the risks of the new Omicron variant of Sars-Cov-2, Meaghan Kall, epidemiologist of the British Health Security Agency who devoted herself to a long and patient information and dissemination work on the pandemic, and Janet Woodcock who led the United States Drug Agency (FDA) through a series of difficult decisions such as vaccine booster dose and a new drug against Alzheimer’s.

The list also includes climatologist Friederike Otto of the Grantham Institute in London who has worked on measures of human impacts on the climate crisis, activist Victoria Tauli-Corpuz who has defended the rights of indigenous peoples for years, Timnit Gebru, former employee of Google that after losing his job in a discrimination lawsuit with the Californian giant, started a research institute to create ethical AI systems.

A relevant issue for the diffusion of these technologies and that Gebru has managed to make it a subject for public debate. On the issue of disinformation, the French computer scientist Guillaume Cabanac is recognized as having a significant role, while in the space sector the contribution offered by Zhang Rongqiao, chief designer of the Tianwen-1 mission that led to the landing of the first non-American rover on Mars, a great success, is emphasized. for the Chinese space agency CNSA. Finally, John Jumper closes the list, one of the managers of the British company DeepMind who has shaken the field of biology by publicly releasing the codes of AlphaFold, the AI ​​algorithm capable of predicting the three-dimensional structures of proteins with very high precision.