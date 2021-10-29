Here are the 100 highest paid Italian managers: only 4 are women

There are only four women to enter the top 100 of the highest paid Italian managers. This is the most eloquent picture of how the gender pay gap is still very marked. Going into detail, the ranking drawn up by the Sole 24 Ore forcefully returns a gap that still seems unbridgeable. Let’s try to find out why.

Exceptions, this still seems to be women today when it comes to management positions. Few, very few deviations from the rule: in Italy, the company is a man. This is the painting photographed by ranking of Sole 24 Ore of the 100 highest paid Italian managers.

Let’s analyze the ranking to find out who are the four managers capable of breaking the taboo and placing themselves in the top 100 positions, but first watch the video and discover the secrets to improve your job interview:

Your browser cannot view this video

Video of Sunday Melillo

What a gap!

Crossing the data of the ranking of the Sole 24 Ore, emerges even more strongly the gap between the two sexes. Finding just four out of a hundred women means that every 25 managers as many as 24 are men. The highest paid is the CEO of the brand Prada, Miuccia Prada who, with a salary of 12.4 million, shares the placement with her husband Patrizio Bertelli, earning more than John Elkann (8.95 million) and Marco Tronchetti Provera (7.85 million).

However, that of Prada is aexception among the exceptions. His fourth place in the rankings only partially masks the reality he presents with regard to the wage gap numbers even more merciless. Just think they are only 27.5 million euros earned in 2018 by the top ten female managers in Italy, against 125.8 of the top ten men.

Which means that Miuccia Prada alone earns just under half of the total salaries received by the other members of the all-female top ten. Also, doing a simple average, it turns out how the remuneration of the top ten men is 4.57 times that of the average received by the top ten women.

The other women in the standings

Scrolling through the ranking, the second highest paid female manager in Italy is in thirty-first position. It is about Alessandra Gritti, vice president and chief executive officer of the investment and independent merchant bank Tamburi investment partners (Tip), whose salary settles around € 4.6 million.

The third is Monica Mondardini, current CEO of United Industrial Companies (Cir), former CEO of Gedi (L’Espresso Editorial), as well as councilor of Kos, Crédit Agricole, Trevi Finanziaria Industriale and, from 2020, member of the board of directors of Hera. For a total profit close to 2 million of Euro.

Loading... Advertisements

With the last manager of the top hundred we return to talking about fashion. In position ninety-three there is indeed Alberta Ferretti who, in his capacity as vice president of Aeffe, recorded revenues of 1.56 million euros. The first excluded from the hundred is Gina Nieri, director of institutional affairs and director of Mediaset, 122nd with 1.29 million.

The ranking of men

Leading the ranking are the € 28.27 million of Sergio Marchionne who drove Fiat-Chrysler, Ferrari, Cnh Industrial until 25 July 2018, the day of his disappearance. A figure that, alone, is higher than the 27.5 million that are obtained by adding the salaries of the top ten highest-paid managers.

NEWS

LETTER tips, news, curiosities and much more!

In second place there is Carlo Cimbri, CEO and CEO of the group Unipol, as well as chairman of the subsidiary UnipolSai, with a gross earnings of 14.8 million. They also precede Miuccia Prada Valerio Battista, CEO of Prysmian with about 13.5 million and the founder of Yoox, Federico Marchetti which, by selling shares to the Richemont group, realized a capital gain of 13.38 million.

Scrolling through the ranking beyond the hundredth position, it turns out how the top two hundred highest paid managers find their place only sixteen women, which rise to twenty, widening the survey up to position 250. Data that confirm the concept and underline how in Italy the company continues to be declined in the male.