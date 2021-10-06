News

here are the 11 best songs

There is no film of 007 without a specific song: the character-centric franchise written by Ian Fleming has given us more than a memorable piece over the years, so it is difficult to draw up a ranking to decide which were, in fact, the most successful of the lot.

While Daniel Craig resigned himself to the fame of a grumpy James Bond, however, The Wrap still thought of trying to put in order the 11 best songs of the 007 films: the ranking starts with The World is not Enough by Garbage (Il Mondo non Basta , 1999) and then continue with Shirley Bassey’s Moonrake (Operation Space, 1979) and precisely with No Time to Die by Billie Eilish, taken from the film currently in theaters.

In eighth place we therefore find Tom Jones’s Thunderball (Operation Thunder, 1965), while the seventh and sixth positions are respectively occupied by You Know My Name by Chris Cornell (Casino Royale, 2006) and You Only Live Twice by Nancy Sinatra ( You Only Live Twice, 1967). Fifth place for A View to Kill by Duran Duran (Bersaglio Mobile, 1985), while close to the podium we find Carly Simon and her Nobody Does it Better (The Spy Who Loved Me, 1977).

Third place for one of the greatest successes of the post-Beatles Paul McCartney, namely Live and Let Die (Live and Let Die, 1973), with Skyfall by Adele (Skyfall, 2012) silver medal and first place for Goldfinger of the aforementioned Shirley Bassey (Goldfinger Mission – 1964). Do you agree with this ranking? Let us know in the comments! In the meantime, let’s see what prompted Daniel Craig to say goodbye to 007.

