The Easter holidays, for many, are just over a weekend long. A short stop before leaving for the summer. The lucky ones, on the other hand, can lengthen them a little more, choosing to spend them off-site.

All, however, who first and who later, we will have to go back to work. For many it means going back to being in front of a computer for several hours a day. Sitting on a chair that is not always very comfortable. This often means back pain, neck pain, with an inappropriate posture.

To improve it, today we propose some exercises that act on three muscles in particular. They are a bit like the architraves of our body. We are talking about the pecs, which are not just the muscles to show to be a macho. Of the diaphragm, which is not just for singing. Of the psoas, the flexion muscle par excellence.

So let’s start from the first. Defining it as such is not really correct, because the pectorals are a set of muscles, even better a group. It is one of the pillars of our posture, because it is what supports the movement of the shoulders. Consequently, it is essential to make it work at its best so as not to sag. Therefore, they must be as elastic as possible.

The exercise we propose must be done on your knees. You have to be perfectly straight. We put our finger between the pecs, as if they were pointing a gun at us. We open the sternum well. Once this is done, we extend our arms to 90 degrees. We close the fist, leaving only the thumb open, in the position of the classic “ok” facing behind us and push, in order to fully open the pectorals.

Here are the 3 muscles to train to improve posture, to be performed every day in just a few minutes

At this point, the second exercise will overlap which, instead, will act on the diaphragm. In fact, in the position of maximum opening, we go to inhale and then exhale. We will take 5 or 6 breaths, always standing with arms outstretched with the thumbs pointing behind us. Pause for about thirty seconds and repetitions of the double exercise three times.

With this movement, therefore, we are going to work two very important muscles. Doing it every day would also allow us to relax the diaphragm, which is a fundamental part of our body also on an emotional level.

Then we will focus on the psoas, the flexion and closure muscle that is located at the height of the femur. To unlock it, it will be enough to do a rather simple exercise. We lean on a support with the hand. Perfectly straight with the back. The leg furthest from the support will go back, while the one closest will push forward, flexing the knee. It will be essential to remain perfectly erect with the upper body, even in the push phase. Only the heel will come off the ground in the extended leg, with the toes pointing forward.

As in the previous exercise, also in this one we will work the diaphragm with inhalation and exhalation, when we have reached the correct position. Five times on each side, with a pause of about thirty seconds.

Here are the 3 muscles to train to have a more correct posture: pectorals, psoas and diaphragm. By combining the three exercises seen above, in the evening, before going to sleep, we will relax our body and “put it back in the bubble”.

Deepening

For a correct posture, especially after menopause, let’s strengthen these important muscles with some simple exercises to do at home