“Mens sana in corpore sano”, an ancient Latin maxim that is always valid. Everyone knows that playing sports is good for you. Often the problem is finding the time to practice it. Previously we focused on the tone of a very important part of the body, the buttocks. Today we want to share the activities that allow you to get the best results in the shortest possible time. So here are the 4 sports that will allow us to free ourselves from anxiety and stress too.

The most effective

About 800 calories are burned in just 60 minutes of packed activity. In fact, throwing punches at a hanging “soft salami” is one of the best ways to tone body and spirit. Not only are excellent results achieved for the figure, but already after 30 minutes the stress level has significantly decreased.

Do not underestimate the fact that a tool for amateurs costs less than 90 euros, an expense to be faced only once. There are also soft bags for children, the price in these cases is around 15 euros. It is a sport that can be practiced both alone and in a group. Anyone suffering from certain diseases involving the joints, such as osteoarthritis, should be especially careful. It is always best to consult a sports doctor before embarking on any aerobic activity.

Here are the 4 sports that burn the most calories in an hour and free you from anxiety and stress

On the other hand, about 700 calories are consumed in a mountain bike ride with an average of 80 rides per minute. In these cases it is advisable to start on simple routes for about half an hour. Gradually you can increase the time and intensity of the difficulty. Unlike normal bicycles, mountain bikes are measured in inches. To choose the one of the right size, just multiply the horse size by 0.226, that is the value of an inch expressed in centimeters.

The lucky ones who can easily reach a ski slope will get rid of about 600 calories in 50 minutes. At the same time, a CrossFit routine allows you to achieve the same results. This type of training consists of aerobic exercises which aim to build muscle mass. These are quite heavy movements. Therefore, they must be performed under the supervision of an expert and the workouts intensified gradually.

Finally, we cannot fail to mention jogging, probably one of the most popular sports. In fact, in an hour of running, both indoors and outdoors you can burn up to 500 calories.

We remind you that it is always good to practice sports under the supervision of a specialist.

